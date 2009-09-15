The NBA’s 30 Best Go-To Players (#30: Rip Hamilton)

Specialists and supporting casts are great, but in the NBA, you’re only as good as your go-to guy. There’s a reason Paul Pierce could claim he was the best player in the world following the ’08 Finals, or why Kobe put the “Best Player on the Planet” argument on ice in ’09 until further notice: If you’ve got the ring and you’re the go-to guy on the team with the ring, nobody can really argue against you.



For better or worse, every NBA team has to have a go-to guy, and there’s really only room for one. It’s not necessarily about who always gets to take the last-second shot. More realistically, it’s the guy who regularly gets the ball when things are getting tense in the fourth quarter; it’s the guy who is expected to calm things down when teammates are getting sloppy; it’s the guy who is called upon to snuff out an opponent’s rally, or spark a comeback rally of his own; it’s the guy who’s not just supposed to make shots, but make the right decisions when a shot isn’t there. Bottom line: Who do you want the offense to run through when everything is on the line?

I’ve identified who I think is each team’s go-to guy for this upcoming season, and ranked them from #30 to #1.

*** *** ***

#30 — RIP HAMILTON, Detroit Pistons

There’s a lot to like about having Rip as your go-to guy. He’s got the experience (120 playoff games). He was the leading scorer on a championship-caliber team for years. He’s proven himself by hitting clutch shots before. He’s an 85% career free-throw shooter. And as one of the League’s best-conditioned athletes, you know Rip will have plenty of gas left in the tank come fourth quarter and overtime. For extra credit, you can throw in that Rip served an apprenticeship under Michael Jordan, and that he hit one of the most famous buzzer-beaters in NCAA Tournament history.

But there’s also a lot to be worried about. For starters, Rip’s offensive capabilities are limited. He’s not the one you want to put out there and run a clear-out, since he doesn’t create his own shot that well and he just isn’t a 1-on-1 player. He’s got some veteran tricks up his sleeve, but without help from a pick, stronger defenders can still bottle him up. And Rip’s three-ball is mostly inconsistent; according to 82games.com, he hit just 28.6% of his threes in crunch time last season (4th quarter/OT, less than 5 mins left, less than 5-point margin). In other words, a clutch three is unlikely, a clutch drive is unlikely, so everyone in the building knows crunch-time Rip Hamilton probably equals coming off a screen for a two-point jumper; it’s one of the only ways he routinely produces points. And that just isn’t a reliable enough shot to depend on in times when you need a multi-faceted scorer/distributor.

On top of that, Rip really doesn’t have that much experience being the go-to guy. Just as he was making his fourth-quarter killer bones in Washington, he had to defer to Jordan. In Detroit, it was Chauncey Billups whom the offense ran through in crunch time, while Rip was at his best as a dangerous outlet option. Overall, he’s much closer to a receiver who needs to be accounted for than a quarterback who can make things happen against tight coverage or a heavy pass rush.

Part of the reason the Pistons had no identity post-Billups last season was that no one knew who the go-to guy was. Allen Iverson had the skill set and experience for the job, Rodney Stuckey had the confidence of the coaches, but in an ideal world, Rip (18.3 ppg, 4.4 apg) really should’ve been the one. He just doesn’t seem to be built for it. This year, even if it’s mostly out of respect, Hamilton will most likely begin the season as the Pistons’ go-to guy. But don’t be surprised if he’s soon replaced by Ben Gordon — then don’t be surprised if Rip is traded before the deadline, where he can rightfully settle into being somebody else’s second or third option.

