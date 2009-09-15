The NBA’s 30 Best Go-To Players (#30: Rip Hamilton)

Specialists and supporting casts are great, but in the NBA, you’re only as good as your go-to guy. There’s a reason Paul Pierce could claim he was the best player in the world following the ’08 Finals, or why Kobe put the “Best Player on the Planet” argument on ice in ’09 until further notice: If you’ve got the ring and you’re the go-to guy on the team with the ring, nobody can really argue against you.
For better or worse, every NBA team has to have a go-to guy, and there’s really only room for one. It’s not necessarily about who always gets to take the last-second shot. More realistically, it’s the guy who regularly gets the ball when things are getting tense in the fourth quarter; it’s the guy who is expected to calm things down when teammates are getting sloppy; it’s the guy who is called upon to snuff out an opponent’s rally, or spark a comeback rally of his own; it’s the guy who’s not just supposed to make shots, but make the right decisions when a shot isn’t there. Bottom line: Who do you want the offense to run through when everything is on the line?
I’ve identified who I think is each team’s go-to guy for this upcoming season, and ranked them from #30 to #1.
*** *** ***
#30 — RIP HAMILTON, Detroit Pistons
There’s a lot to like about having Rip as your go-to guy. He’s got the experience (120 playoff games). He was the leading scorer on a championship-caliber team for years. He’s proven himself by hitting clutch shots before. He’s an 85% career free-throw shooter. And as one of the League’s best-conditioned athletes, you know Rip will have plenty of gas left in the tank come fourth quarter and overtime. For extra credit, you can throw in that Rip served an apprenticeship under Michael Jordan, and that he hit one of the most famous buzzer-beaters in NCAA Tournament history.
But there’s also a lot to be worried about. For starters, Rip’s offensive capabilities are limited. He’s not the one you want to put out there and run a clear-out, since he doesn’t create his own shot that well and he just isn’t a 1-on-1 player. He’s got some veteran tricks up his sleeve, but without help from a pick, stronger defenders can still bottle him up. And Rip’s three-ball is mostly inconsistent; according to 82games.com, he hit just 28.6% of his threes in crunch time last season (4th quarter/OT, less than 5 mins left, less than 5-point margin). In other words, a clutch three is unlikely, a clutch drive is unlikely, so everyone in the building knows crunch-time Rip Hamilton probably equals coming off a screen for a two-point jumper; it’s one of the only ways he routinely produces points. And that just isn’t a reliable enough shot to depend on in times when you need a multi-faceted scorer/distributor.
On top of that, Rip really doesn’t have that much experience being the go-to guy. Just as he was making his fourth-quarter killer bones in Washington, he had to defer to Jordan. In Detroit, it was Chauncey Billups whom the offense ran through in crunch time, while Rip was at his best as a dangerous outlet option. Overall, he’s much closer to a receiver who needs to be accounted for than a quarterback who can make things happen against tight coverage or a heavy pass rush.
Part of the reason the Pistons had no identity post-Billups last season was that no one knew who the go-to guy was. Allen Iverson had the skill set and experience for the job, Rodney Stuckey had the confidence of the coaches, but in an ideal world, Rip (18.3 ppg, 4.4 apg) really should’ve been the one. He just doesn’t seem to be built for it. This year, even if it’s mostly out of respect, Hamilton will most likely begin the season as the Pistons’ go-to guy. But don’t be surprised if he’s soon replaced by Ben Gordon — then don’t be surprised if Rip is traded before the deadline, where he can rightfully settle into being somebody else’s second or third option.
* Follow Austin Burton on Twitter: @AustinatDIMEmag
* Follow Dime on Twitter: @DIMEMag
* Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE
Rip would be a good compliment to a lot of teams and could fit with most playoff contenders if he got traded. He’d fit nicely with Hibachi if he comes back to Washington, or reunite with Billups in Denver, maybe even in Cleveland and could also be Ray’s replacement with the C’s…
I think the only reason Paul Pierce could claim he was the best player in the world is because he was on some hard ass drugs and/or he’s fucking crazy. That is it.
As for Rip, hard to comment on a list like this that is unveiled one at a time.
So Kobe won the best player in the game argument because he was the best player on the championship team? Even though another player – Lebron – outperforms him statistically in just about every way, including in the clutch?
Sorry, but that’s such a load of bullshit. I’m not saying Kobe isn’t a great player, but can we be honest and say that having the best team around him does not make him the best player? That Lakers team is absolutely stacked.
Best Player? Haddadi from Memphis… Best Player to laugh about, in a slow off-season like now… He had the f*ckin’ nerve to ask for a trade or if eva PT from his team ‘coz his a star. hahahaha!
But Seriously, The Lebron James vs Kobe debacle can’t be settled. I’d get James for his all around game, but if game winners? i’ll settle for Kobe. But F*ck ’em both… I’m a Melo Fan…
Ain’t no doubt y’all that Austin don’t be knowing shit. Ben Gordon be the go to player for them Pistons next year. Cat’s good ability to be gettin them buckets when it matterz. Hamilton ain’t nothin more than a sidekick y’all – cat ain’t got it to be the leader of shit y’all.
True Thugs NEVER lie.
The Real Tyrone
There is no way whoever you pick from the Knicks (Chandler? Harrington? Nate Rob?) is better than Hamilton.
I’d also say the same for Charlotte. I’d say Gerald Wallace is better as an all around player, but not as a go-to player.
I dont get it. You guys just said that go-to players are guys that can carry a team, not complimentary players. So why’d you guys list Rip as a go-to guy when you clearly argued that Rip was a complimentary player?
Almost everyone kinda has an idea of who the top 5-10 will be. i’m interested and looking forward to seeing who is in the middle of the pack..
@LB — That’s why he ranked #30. Ideally Rip is a complimentary guy, but the way the Pistons are currently constructed and the way things fell out after the Billups trade, he became their go-to guy. Going into next season he’ll be the go-to guy from Day One, but I don’t think it’ll last long.
Dagomar,
The Lakers are a great team, no doubt about it, but the reason they are feared is because of Kobe. Take him off the team and they could probably get to the playoffs and get a 1st rd exit, but he makes them championship worthy. You talk about all of these great numbers that Bron puts up, but that is no way to gauge superiority. Shyt when Wilt was puttin up 50 and 25, some still said Baylor, West or even Russell was the best player. Being superior athletically does not neccessarily equate to being more skilled. We hail MJ for winning 6 chips and being the universal greatest, Russell won 11 right? Its always variables that you have to take into account when making statements like that.
lol @ post 6 (TJ) – good post. The Knicks go to guy can’t be better than Rip. Also add Milwaukee’s go-to, Minny’s go-to and Sacramento’s go to guys.
Goin with this, “If you’ve got the ring and you’re the go-to guy on the team with the ring, nobody can really argue against you”
This better play out:
1) Kobe
2) Bron
3)Wade
@ Austin – here’s one for you.
Denver Nuggets – Chauncey or Melo?
I disagree that a team can only have 1 go to player in the crutch. Boston (Ray Ray and Pierce), Portland (Roy and Outlaw), Denver(Melo and Billiups), and the Magic(Rashard and VC~especially when he play Toronto) each have two depending on who is hot that night.
@TJ….dam right the bobcats and knicks dont have a go-to player period so how are they better than rip
agree with TJ, ya’ll started the list with the wrong team….u better fix this,
but I agree Rip its still the go-to in Detroit.
ben gordon is a better go-to than a lot of players when it comes to a shot…but not a clutch passer, rebounder, defender..and Rip is a better allaround player..being a go-to-guy is what superstars do..like D-Wade, Kobe, Bron, KG, Duncan, Billups.
Being a Go-to-Guy means u need to be more than a scorer, remember that.
Rip goes #30 because he’ll be the 1st day go-to guy only to be surpassed by one of two other guys on his team. Even if the Knicks or Wolves go-to guy isn’t as reliable, skilled, experienced, etc… he’ll probably be that teams go-to all season.
However, I must agree that I can’t think of a single knickerbocker who I’d pick first in a five-minute pick-up game over Rip as my go-to guy.
If you’re going to write a piece a garbage like “Face It Toronto You’re A Small Market” have the balls to at least come up with a rebuttal to the +200 comments that were posted in that patethic excuse of an article.
Austin Burton…face it…you’re a clown.
[dimemag.com]
Hamilton would fit in Washington! He would make them a contender!
starting Lineup:
Arenas
Hamilton
Bulter
Jamison
Haywood
All they’d have to do is trade Mike James, Andray Blatche, Javaris Crittenton, Nick Young for rip Hamilton Deron Washington and Kwame Brown.
@Mark — I responded in that following day’s Smack: I should’ve said Toronto is a small-TIME franchise, not small-market. Apologies.
Wow, Rip got “ripped” off. Dude is way better than you rate him. I’m definitely a Detroit fan so I watch a lot of Pistons ball. Rip is fully capable of creating his own shot and he does so pretty often; a lot more after the Chauncey trade. No, he doesn’t necessarily score or slash to the rack at will, but he definitely does and can create shots for himself (and others). Plus, what about the game winners against Boston? Miami? Big games in the playoffs? Going head up in games with T-Mac in the 03 playoffs? Dropping 51 at the Garden in double O.T.? He may not be superstar material, but dude can clutch and has proven it
Rip a go-to player? what a joke