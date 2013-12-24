Ranking The NBA’s 10 “BIG Logo” Christmas Day Jerseys

The NBA’s BIG Jersey campaign on Christmas Day has inspired a lot of mockery among fans who find the sleeves ugly. The new sleeved jerseys have also raised the ire ofimmersed among his fickle shooters in Miami. So while many fans and players have complaints about the jersey, which features a BIG logo on the front with the number across the left sleeve, we’re going to rank the 10 iterations set to debut tomorrow.

While not exactly what we expect when watching an NBA game, after watching the Dubs rock the sleeves at various points this year and last, they don’t inspire nearly as much enmity as they did when they first debuted. But Christmas Day features 10 different looks, all of which can be purchased at NBA.com, and while sleeved jerseys have already been worn, they haven’t all featured the BIG Logo in the front â€” sans number â€” that leaked back in early November. The number is now on the left shoulder and the enlarged logo out front, with the traditional back still in place.

Regardless of your style preferences, we’re ranking the 10 Christmas Day sleeved jerseys from worst to first. We know some â€” if not, a lot â€” of a you will disagree, so leave your corrections in the comments. But remember to keep the tone convivial because it’s the holidays, and these are jersey rankings, after all.

*** *** ***

10. LOS ANGELES LAKERS

We don’t even mind if the Lakers wore their white jerseys on Christmas Day rather than their traditional gold and purple, but the logo with the white background and the barest of gold trim on the adidas logo and collar, just doesn’t sit right with us. Plus, Kobe Bryant won’t even get to wear this jersey, which immediately pushes it back on our Christmas Day list.

9. MIAMI HEAT

LeBron has already complained and the Heat shooters are letting the sleeves affect their form. If the 2-time defending champs lose to a banged up Lakers team that’s missing pretty much its entire backcourt â€” so much so, they’ve signed Kendall Marshall from the D-League â€” these Heat sleeves might be burned in effigy like the Heat fans who left Game 6 early last year.

8. BROOKLYN NETS

The Nets have lost their last three games, their All-Star center, Brook Lopez, and their top assistant coach, Lawrence Frank, after a shouting match with their coach, who is a recently retired player with zero coaching experience. They’ve also lost 19 of their first 27 games, $190 million in payroll and taxes and their erstwhile partial owner and emcee to the stars, Jay-Z. But most of all they’ve lost the respect of any Brooklyn basketball fans that might have made the jump from the Knicks. Speaking of which…

7. NEW YORK KNICKS

They’re as dreadful as their intra-city doppelgÃ¤ngers of woe, but while the black is a little more palatable than this shocking orange, jerseys are supposed to be colorful, at least to our eyes. Then again, the Knicks have looked really bad in the colors even though they bear a striking resemblance to Carmelo Anthony‘s alum, Syracuse, with whom he captured a 2003 NCAA title. Still, the Knicks suck, and these orange sleeves can often look like someone threw up Kool Aid all over them.

6. CHICAGO BULLS

We actually love the aesthetics of the Bull mascot and logo design, and it looks pretty dope as the only image on the front of the jersey. But the Bulls get demoted a bit because D-Rose is out, and it hurts our soul to look at this promo pic of him when he couldn’t stay healthy long enough to wear it in a game.

Check out the next five, who are all in a happier place…