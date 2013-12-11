Raptors’ Amir Johnson Snuffs Kawhi Leonard’s Dunk Attempt

There weren’t many standout moments for the Raptors tonight in a 116-103 victory for the visiting Spurs, but center Amir Johnson â€” coming off a career night against the Lakers â€” was able to emphatically send back Kawhi Leonard‘s attempt at a dunk.

Watch as Leonard hits the deck after Johnson meets him before the apex of his jump.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Aside from the block, Amir had another stellar contest for the new-look Raptors, scoring 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting to go with 9 rebounds in the loss. Kawhi was his usual regular-season self, with just eight points in the win. Manu Ginobili led seven Spurs in double-figures with 16 points, and DeMar DeRozan also scored 19 to pace Toronto.

What do you think?

Follow Joseph on Twitter at @RealJoeDuruaku.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.