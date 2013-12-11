Raptors’ Amir Johnson Snuffs Kawhi Leonard’s Dunk Attempt

12.10.13 5 years ago

There weren’t many standout moments for the Raptors tonight in a 116-103 victory for the visiting Spurs, but center Amir Johnson â€” coming off a career night against the Lakers â€” was able to emphatically send back Kawhi Leonard‘s attempt at a dunk.

Watch as Leonard hits the deck after Johnson meets him before the apex of his jump.

Aside from the block, Amir had another stellar contest for the new-look Raptors, scoring 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting to go with 9 rebounds in the loss. Kawhi was his usual regular-season self, with just eight points in the win. Manu Ginobili led seven Spurs in double-figures with 16 points, and DeMar DeRozan also scored 19 to pace Toronto.

