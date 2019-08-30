The Raptors Are Bringing Back Their Dino Jerseys For The 2019-20 Season

Getty Image

Throughout the summer, teams across the NBA have announced unveiled their throwback jerseys for the 2019-20 season, including the Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies. However, arguably the most frequently requested throwback jerseys were announced on Friday, when the Toronto Raptors revealed that they’re bringing back the iconic white dinosaur jerseys from their inaugural season in 1995.

Day 1 fit, 25 years later. pic.twitter.com/rGFwh0Zxrw — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 30, 2019

An All-Time Classic. The return of The Dino. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/RGYaMC0yvy — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 30, 2019

The Raptors wore the white dinosaur jerseys from 1995 to 1999. The most notable players to don the cartoon dinosaur during that time were Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady ,and Damon Stoudamire. Toronto has changed the look of their primary and secondary uniforms four times since then — most recently in 2015 — but the classic dinosaur is still the all-time favorite for Raptors fans and NBA fans alike.

While the Raptors may have lost a star in Kawhi Leonard this summer, they got one back in the form of a red cartoon dinosaur. Now, the hope is that head coach Nick Nurse can lead Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol and Pascal Siakam to another NBA Finals appearance without Leonard, the reigning Finals MVP.

It’s not going to be easy, but hopefully their throwback jerseys bring the spirit of “Vinsanity” back to the Scotiabank Arena next season. If it doesn’t, at least they’ll have cool jerseys.