If we get seven NBA Finals games similar to the matchup that happened on Thursday night between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors, basketball fans will be in for a treat. The best team in the Eastern Conference and the favorites to come out of the Western Conference squared off in Toronto in what might be the NBA’s game of the year to this point.

There was a major comeback. There was a superstar going off, only to get outshined by a different superstar, even if that first guy’s tea, came out on top. There were role player coming up huge. Drake was there. It really did have it all, and by the time the horn sounded in overtime, the Raptors defended their home court with a 131-128 victory.

Kawhi Leonard showed why Toronto made it a point to acquire him over the summer, as he was a superstar on both ends of the floor. He played his usual brand of smothering defense (remember this for when we get to the Kevin Durant section of our program) and mixed in some solid play on offense.