Kevin Durant’s Monster Night Was For Naught As The Raptors Took Down The Warriors

11.29.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

If we get seven NBA Finals games similar to the matchup that happened on Thursday night between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors, basketball fans will be in for a treat. The best team in the Eastern Conference and the favorites to come out of the Western Conference squared off in Toronto in what might be the NBA’s game of the year to this point.

There was a major comeback. There was a superstar going off, only to get outshined by a different superstar, even if that first guy’s tea, came out on top. There were role player coming up huge. Drake was there. It really did have it all, and by the time the horn sounded in overtime, the Raptors defended their home court with a 131-128 victory.

Kawhi Leonard showed why Toronto made it a point to acquire him over the summer, as he was a superstar on both ends of the floor. He played his usual brand of smothering defense (remember this for when we get to the Kevin Durant section of our program) and mixed in some solid play on offense.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKAWHI LEONARDKEVIN DURANTTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.29.18 10 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.26.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.20.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP