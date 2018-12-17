Getty Image

Kawhi Leonard won’t complain about the way officials have handled him this year, but Raptors coach Nick Nurse certainly isn’t holding back. Nurse and the Raptors are tired of Leonard getting rough treatment on the floor and it not resulting in any free throws or foul trouble for the other team.

Leonard, the priced trade acquisition from San Antonio who sat out most of last season with a lingering quad issue, is known for not being very vocal about, well, much of anything. But after another rough game on Sunday night, Nurse was sick of what officials have let slide when it comes to his star player.

Leonard had 29 points and 14 boards in a 95-86 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, a physical game where he somehow only got to the free throw line four times.