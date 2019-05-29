Toronto’s Stout Playoff Defense Has Not Faced A Challenge Like Steph Curry And The Warriors

The Toronto Raptors will experience the NBA’s version of whiplash when they open the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. After spending the last 13 games going to war against teams with a ton of size but limited outside shooting in the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, the Raptors now face a Warriors team built around the perimeter and superstar point guard Steph Curry, who commands defensive attention as soon as he crosses halfcourt.

Gone are the days where Toronto could focus on building a wall around the rim and doing everything they can to sell out to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo or Joel Embiid in the paint. Instead, they’re going to have to play a radically different defensive scheme against Curry and the Warriors.

Whether he’s shooting 30 percent or 60 percent, the entire Golden State offense revolves around Curry. His gravity as a shooter, both on and off the ball, is unlike anything we’ve ever seen from a guard and warps defenses in ways that were previously thought nearly impossible. For the Raptors, designing their defensive scheme starts with containing Curry as well as possible. Toronto possesses a few quality options, both in the player who checks Curry initially and how they’ll handle on- and off-ball screens, as well as his incessant movement without the basketball.

