Raptors GM, Masai Ujiri, Tells Pre-Game Rally Crowd: “F*** Brooklyn”

The Raptors and Nets kicked off the 2014 NBA Playoffs a couple hours ago. In a pre-game speech at Maple Leaf Square in Toronto, Raptors GM Masai Ujiri, ended his talk by telling the crowd, “F*** Brooklyn.” The playoffs have started you guys.

National Post sports columnist Bruce Arthur informed the masses on Twitter about Masai’s pre-game junk:

According to a lot of people, Masai Ujiri was in Maple Leaf Square before the game and ended his speech with, “Fuck Brooklyn.” Wow. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) April 19, 2014

As you can tell by the crowd’s reaction, they certainly enjoyed Masai’s impromptu jab:

Obviously his comments opened up an opportunity for a calvacade of Twitter jokes that followed:

Rumor: Drake and Masai Ujiri are recording a Nets diss track at halftime. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) April 19, 2014

Masai Ujiri will get the Knicks to pay for his fine and give him two first rounders in exchange for John Salmons. — alex (@steven_lebron) April 19, 2014

Lucky for Masai, the only thing more popular in Brooklyn than Brooklyn is self-loathing. — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) April 19, 2014

Masai qualified himself a bit later, and though he apologized, he wasn’t exactly contrite (nor should he be).

When asked if “F*** Brooklyn reflects his feelings, Masai responds: “You know how I feel. I don't like them. I apologize.” — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) April 19, 2014

Spoke to Masai U, who confirmed he said “F— Brooklyn!” in ML Sqr: “I love Brooklyn. But it's playoffs. Just trying to get our fans going.” — Dave Feschuk (@dfeschuk) April 19, 2014

We lived in Brooklyn for three years before moving out to the suburbs, but we’re still so excited the playoffs are finally here.

Anyway, good on you, Masai Ujiri, for expressing human emotion in a human way. — Noam Schiller (@noamschiller) April 19, 2014

