Raptors GM, Masai Ujiri, Tells Pre-Game Rally Crowd: “F*** Brooklyn”

04.19.14 4 years ago

The Raptors and Nets kicked off the 2014 NBA Playoffs a couple hours ago. In a pre-game speech at Maple Leaf Square in Toronto, Raptors GM Masai Ujiri, ended his talk by telling the crowd, “F*** Brooklyn.” The playoffs have started you guys.

National Post sports columnist Bruce Arthur informed the masses on Twitter about Masai’s pre-game junk:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As you can tell by the crowd’s reaction, they certainly enjoyed Masai’s impromptu jab:

Obviously his comments opened up an opportunity for a calvacade of Twitter jokes that followed:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Masai qualified himself a bit later, and though he apologized, he wasn’t exactly contrite (nor should he be).

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

We lived in Brooklyn for three years before moving out to the suburbs, but we’re still so excited the playoffs are finally here.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Who wins the Raptors-Nets series?

