The Raptors And Grizzlies Have Reportedly Agreed To A Marc Gasol Trade

The top of the NBA’s Eastern Conference have turned into a flat-out arms race. Prior to the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers acquired Tobias Harris, while the Milwaukee Bucks made a move for Nikola Mirotic. Now, the Toronto Raptors have decided to get in on the fun, swinging for the fences on a move for a former All-Star.
According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors and the Memphis Grizzlies put together a trade that will see Marc Gasol head north of the border.
It’s not a surprise that Gasol would get moved, as that had been speculated for some time, and earlier this week, it was reported that the Grizzlies and Raptors were working on a deal for the veteran center. However, those discussions were for a gigantic move involving Kyle Lowry, Jonas Valanciunas, and Mike Conley.
Instead, Gasol is heading to Toronto without his longtime backcourt mate, and per Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies will receive a package involving Valanciunas.
This is quite the value for Gasol, who has never suited up for a team other than Memphis in his NBA career. He’s still a really, really good basketball player, and with his addition, the Raptors suddenly have a major upgrade in their frontcourt, something they could use in a seven-game postseason series against someone like Joel Embiid or Al Horford.
On the season, Gasol is averaging 15.7 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in 33.7 minutes per game.
