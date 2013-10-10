Video: Raptors Wing DeMar DeRozan Throws Down One-Handed Alley-Oop

10.09.13 5 years ago

The Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan might be cringeworthy in efficiency circles (he shoots a lot of long 2-pointers), but he’s always been able to soar. DeRozan was actually efficient tonight, going 6-for-7 from the field in the Raptors’ preseason loss to the ‘Wolves. One of those buckets was spectacular, too.

Rudy Gay â€” with his penetrating post-Lasik surgery eyes â€” spots Alexey Shved‘s plume of hair facing the ball, and finds DeMarvelous on the backdoor cut for the oop. Nikola Pekovic doesn’t spot it in time to really contest, but DeRozan gets pretty high, so we’re not sure he could have done anything anyway.

Despite DeRozan’s effective night, the ‘Wolves played Kevin Love and Ricky Rubio the same length of time during the tune-up: 26:24. In that time, Love dropped 20 points and 9 rebounds and Rubio had 9 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds to help get the ‘Wolves a 101-89 win.

