Rashard Lewis needs to step up

When the Cavs saw their season end in Boston following a decisive Game Six loss and the entire basketball world was busy making it all about LeBron James, I thought the two most fortunate guys in the League were Antawn Jamison and Mo Williams.

With all the attention being paid to LeBron’s mishaps during a 27-point, 19-rebound, 10-assist effort, Jamison quietly went 2-for-10 (5 pts), while Williams followed up a 20-point first half with a 2-point second half, short-arming jumpers left and right as the Cavs let the game get away from them. And you wonder why LeBron is going to exit Cleveland to find a better supporting cast?

Meanwhile, in Orlando, they’ve got a similar situation following last night’s Game 2 loss to Boston. Vince Carter is taking most of the heat for missing two clutch free throws with 30 seconds left, and J.J. Redick (to a lesser extent) is being blamed for his clock-management gaffe in the final seconds, but nobody is talking about Rashard Lewis.

After averaging 19.6 points in the last three games of the Magic/Hawks conference semifinals, Lewis has been M.I.A. against Boston. In two games he’s scored a total of 11 points, hitting just 4-of-16 shots from the field and 1-of-9 beyond the arc. And when he’s not missing shots, Lewis is passing up open looks, playing hesitant, or just disappearing into the background for long stretches at a time. The highest-paid player on the Magic — pulling in $18.8 million this season, $20.5M next season, $22.1M in 2011-12, and finally $23.7M in the last year of his deal — has been their worst player in this series.

And yet going through the Orlando newspapers this morning, I never saw Lewis specifically called out. In an Orlando Sentinel piece titled, “Everything You Need To Know From Orlando’s 95-92 Loss…,” in a paragraph naming the “goats” of the game, it says: “Magic fans will blame the refereeing crew of Joe DeRosa, Marc Davis and Bill Kennedy. There were plenty of questionable calls, including several instances in the first half in which Rajon Rondo appeared to drag his pivot foot but wasn’t called for traveling.”

That’s it? While there were definitely some bad calls that went against the Magic down the stretch, how do you not mention Lewis there? In the fourth quarter, when the game was still up for grabs, Lewis missed what would have been a game-tying layup with six minutes left, then bricked what would have been a game-tying three-pointer a couple minutes later. Those were the only shots he took in the quarter.

The most puzzling part is that Lewis has a history of playing well against the Celtics. Earlier this season he made a game-winning layup on them with 1.3 seconds left in a national TV game. In last year’s conference semis, Lewis dropped 20.4 points in seven games on Boston, and not once did he take fewer than 14 field goal attempts or four triples in a game. Last night he took six shots total and was mostly a bystander. So maybe one of Doc Rivers‘ strategies was to take Lewis out this series — although you’d think Boston’s coach would be primarily concerned with Dwight Howard and Carter. Watching Rashard on the court, it just seems like he’s mentally checked out.

Carter, when asked what Orlando can do now facing an 0-2 series deficit, talked about motivation.

“I just feel like we know what needs to be done,” Vince said. “Right now, it’s not about the whole great motivational speech. I think the first step of overcoming that frustration is that everybody still believes, and that takes you miles and miles and that could put us over the hump right there. It’s like, OK, regardless of the position we’re in, we still feel like we can win. We can win games.”

Is Rashard Lewis on that page with Carter and the rest of the Magic believers? Does he believe he can turn around his play, and as a result, the series? How he plays early in Game 3 will be telling. Even if his shots aren’t falling at first, Lewis simply being aggressive and making the defense respect him can go a long way in opening up the lane for Howard, Carter and Jameer Nelson going to the basket.

Just doing is part on defense isn’t enough. Even if Rashard was locking down his defensive assignment and pulling down double-digit rebounds per game — which he’s not — Orlando pays him to get buckets. He’s never been a “Gimme the rock and get outta the way,” type of offensive threat, but if Lewis is launching that jumper that made him an All-Star with any kind of confidence, it’s not too late for him or his team.

-Follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinBurton206

-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag

-Become a fan of Dime on Facebook HERE