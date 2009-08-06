Rashard Lewis Tests Positive for Steroids; Faces Suspension

And there goes the painfully slow week in the NBA.
From the Orlando Senintel:
“Orlando Magic All-Star Rashard Lewis will be suspended for the first 10 games of next season because he has tested positive for a testosterone-producing steroid, the Orlando Sentinel has learned.
“According to league sources, Lewis was taking nutritional supplements at the end of last season that unknowing to him contained a substance commonly known as DHEA (Dehydroepiandrosterone) — a chemical compound made naturally in the body but also found in numerous over-the-counter supplements at nutritional stores. The substance is banned by most sports leagues, including the NBA.
“Tony Dutt, Lewis’ agent, said: ‘We’re just getting word of some things, so at this point I don’t want to make a comment on it.’
“‘It’s our understanding it was a vitamin supplement.’
“One source said he believed Lewis’s positive test was ‘an honest mistake.’
“‘There are more than 100 banned substances on the league’s list and athletes have to watch everything they take from common cold medications to vitamins to supplements,’ the source said.
Obviously much more on this to come…
UPDATE: Rashard just dropped this on his Twitter feed:
I’ll update everyone after my official statement is released. It was a total mistake.
Stay tuned…
It is spreading, the Steroid Era is coming to the NBA!
If results are what matters…def doesn’t look like he’s roiding out, heh.
The rest of Orlando though…they are WAY too ripped.
Ahhhh haaaaa!!! That title they won should be nullified! A great big * next to the record books!
What a cheater!
Oh wait… fallinup gets the memo.
if he is taking something to give him a competitive edge, it should be something to get his ass down low and rebound.
the guy is 6’10 and plays softer than a 6’6 bitch
That explains it! That explains his ridiculous shooting in the playoffs last season.
His balls will shrink
OMG JUICER!
This is funny, wasn’t it just a week ago Austin Burton wrote an article tickling the same subject, this cracks me up, but at least he isn’t gonna have to waste tax payers money with a grand jury trail like the rocket. I’m out like Rashards image(like he ever had one,)PEACE!
It was all a dream, I used to read Word Up Magazine…
a perimeter PF takes steroids? I don’t see the advantage; maybe he was trying to supplement his intensity by going into roid rage
if it was just basic over the counter stuff he should be ok…way to hype it up dime but puttin STEROIDS when that stuff is actually pretty basic. Its like takin creatine (which is also produced in the body) but gives u a recovery edge. Plus roids or not, dude is still a twig.
QQ’s not gon like this one bit lol.Finally,something interesting.
@ control.
I agree with yo assesment.Coulda been an honest mistake but if there’s ever an NBA team to start testing it’s orlando.
Up next steve jackson,followed immediately by lebron with two camera crews,one in plain sight.
lewis on roids??? man please. this is an obivious mistake where he took something he didn’t know would boost his testosterone that much. and while they’re testing players on the magic they may wanna test dwight howard. that dudes shoulders look like air bubbles inflated till there bout to pop. and they may wanna test lebron as well. how the hell is he 270 pounds when he weighed like 240 last year. the offseason is 3 months so who the hell can “naturally” put on 30 lbs of muscle that fast???? man im out like rashards nutrionists
really? they obviously didnt really help him dominate the paint and cram some buckets on pau.
The way this is reported is lil’ exaggerated…taking some supplements that have some shit in them is way different than either the cream or the clear, or being poked in the ass w/ injections (no homo).
How does Redick pass a drug test but Rashard not? I know JJ was chilling on the bench for a few years, with nothing to do but bicep curl bottles of gatoraid for the real players…but the dood is just RIPPED now, wtf?
Dwight is probably clean though, to the people saying otherwise…the guy is just a natural wonder (no homo again, gdi).
someone test dwight
rashard lewis = big time drug cheat. what a roid fraud. i bet he got his drugs from ‘superdrugman’ dwight howard.
w/o roids i bet i could school rashard 1 v 1.
oh, and vc joining the mix is perfect… half man half hgh.
gortat is prolly juicin too. you know anyone with a jordan tatoo that is drug free? lol
i guess he knew Hedo was leaving and he’d have to man the paint more.
Some of you guys are fuckin idiots. DHEA is found in tons of nutritional supplements.
Before you expose your ignorance, do some research and realize that many nutritional supplements contain banned substances. Rashard could have taken a men’s multivitamin with illegal substances.
Moreover, you guys clearly have no experience of steroids whatsoever. Sigh.
that explains his acne
‘Bron’
DHEA=steroids
LOL @ Bixby!! HAHAH
Thats good stuff!
I”ve always suspected Kobe taking steroids cuz dude is a horse.. He’ll pop a ligament and still play the next game..
And Dwade coming back from injury the way he did is also pretty questionable.. Dude came back from knee surgery stronger AND faster??
Yeah..
hah, a lot of hate going on in this room
uh oh! lebron better watch out. they’re coming for him!
@lakeshow84
probably them dudes take cortesone shots before the game. those things let u play through immense pain. but i see ur point about wade, dude came back better then before.
Austin slipped some HGH in Raw Lew’s drink at the last photshoot to create a story about “cheating in sports” LOL!!
Wonder how many people skipped straight from the headline to the comments section. I’m inclined to believe Lewis on this one, but how long will his suspension be?
Ah, 10 games. This COULD cost the Magic homecourt in a competitive east . . . .
Check this out – DHEA is a LEGAL drug for baseball players. I bet 90% of MLB athletes are using this stuff.
[nba.fanhouse.com]
No big deal. He took an over the counter drug. There are tons of them. They also have relatively mild affects.
I honestly think OTC drugs should be allowed.
hell let the excuses begin.
give me a break with the “i didn’t know”. if you get drug tested as much as those guys you damn well better know what tests positive.
just another damn excuse.
can we please have an athlete tell the truth and say, “ahh… you caught me! i was trying to get an edge up on the competition.”
@32
where did it say he took an over the counter drug? it said the drug can be “…found in numerous over-the-counter supplements at nutritional stores.” but it never said what he took was an over the counter ped.
also check ‘melo. hell that guy came back one summer and gained 30 pounds of muscle and was a toothpick before. i knew right away he was “roiding” up.
I never remember Melo being a toothpick. And when did he gain 30lbs?
What the fuck? The Orlando Magic cheat and they still LOSE? LMFAO.
Rashard must have clicked on one of those pop-up ads that say increase your penis size and bought some of those pills.
These guys are only tested 4 times in a season, tops. I still think Kobe is on the “quick recovery” type of juice. I also think it is pointless to suspend him now. What if they had won the title – would it have an asterisk?
@19 DHEA IS NOT IN A FUCKING ENTRUM, IDIOT. Its a testerone booster… which equals a steroid! It will most likely be banned one day. Its a two step process to convert the test spike is why it has nt
You gotta think that the NBA knew this during the NBA Finals but held off until now as to not ruin the ratings. Why would they be testing him during the summer?
Wow, PEDs in a professional sports league. I’m shocked, that was so unexpected. First sprinters then cyclists and swimmers, now highly paid athletes who earn their income with a durable body. At least equestrian sports is clean, oh wait, they dope horses now.
When it comes to athletes I think in dubio pro reo is outdated. Everyone cheats until proven otherwise! A few “random” drug-tests wonn’t make a difference.
Sorry for ranting, back to normal now.
It’s going on in NBA for decades already, what’s surprising?
Lmao off at all the posters who CLEARLY have never taken a supplement before.
LMAO @ DMC for being a douchebag!
LMAO @ 37/43/44
Go to [www.nbaballazwanttheillestroids.com] to get all your daily supply of the best designer roids for your NBA career!
If Rashard says its an honest mistake, I truly beleive him. He is a guy of class and dignity. He is a champion in the truest sense of the word. He doesn’t need PEDs to make him that. Honest mistake.
GOOOOOO MAGICCCC!!!
I believe Rashard because it was definately mistake PED’s wouldn’t help at all in basketball because of how much running is involved you’ll get tired.Also Rashard was man enough to admit his mistake.This will not affect the Magic 8/10 teams they play to start the season are losing teams.
Go Magic!!!!!!!!
teading half of you guys..I mean come on.. if the media told you the sky was falling, you all would be ducking for cover.. Read up before you show your ignorance