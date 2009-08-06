Rashard Lewis Tests Positive for Steroids; Faces Suspension

08.06.09 9 years ago 52 Comments

And there goes the painfully slow week in the NBA.

From the Orlando Senintel:

“Orlando Magic All-Star Rashard Lewis will be suspended for the first 10 games of next season because he has tested positive for a testosterone-producing steroid, the Orlando Sentinel has learned.

“According to league sources, Lewis was taking nutritional supplements at the end of last season that unknowing to him contained a substance commonly known as DHEA (Dehydroepiandrosterone) — a chemical compound made naturally in the body but also found in numerous over-the-counter supplements at nutritional stores. The substance is banned by most sports leagues, including the NBA.

“Tony Dutt, Lewis’ agent, said: ‘We’re just getting word of some things, so at this point I don’t want to make a comment on it.’

“‘It’s our understanding it was a vitamin supplement.’

“One source said he believed Lewis’s positive test was ‘an honest mistake.’

“‘There are more than 100 banned substances on the league’s list and athletes have to watch everything they take from common cold medications to vitamins to supplements,’ the source said.

Obviously much more on this to come…

UPDATE: Rashard just dropped this on his Twitter feed:

I’ll update everyone after my official statement is released. It was a total mistake.

Stay tuned…

Source: Orlando Sentinel

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagLatest NewsORLANDO MAGICRASHARD LEWISReal Stories

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP