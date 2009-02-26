How exactly does it happen that a 6-10 physical specimen develops a ridiculously pretty jumper? If you want to hear more about Rashard Lewis‘ basketball story – from his days as a football wide receiver to his memories of the NBA Draft – head over to BallersNetwork.com.
Rashard Lewis: Wide Receiver to NBA Star
Hey is so rusty these days..
I hope he gets better
How does a 6-10 player develop a ridiculously pretty jumper?Practice.But this one needs to practice boxing out a little more if he gonna be a 4.
That jumper ain’t pretty. You guys catch the all-star 3 point contest? Kenny, Reggie and them were right. Dude can shoot but there’s no follow thru. It’s a flick, but he stops it short….but it goes in, so like Bird and Reggie, if it ain’t broke…
He’s a physical specimen because he has no balls. If he grew some balls he would battle for a board every once in a while!
instead of bitching to jim calhoun, someone should suggest this bum return his salary. give back some of that $118 million
he has an ugly jumper.
hes a good shooter. fugy jumper
Here’s a little bit of fun for you Rockets fans:
Lewis was picked in the second round and was bypassed by his hometown Rockets THREE TIMES in favor of (drum roll) Michael Dickerson, Mirsad TÃ¼rkcan and Bryce Drew (who?, Who? WHO? )
Think about this: If Houston picked Rashad and traded Steve Francis for JKidd or someone other than T-Mac I think they’d be a bit better off these days…starting 5 of (as an example)
PG – Jason Kidd
SG – Von Wafer
SF – Ron Artest
PF – Rashad Lewis
C – Yao
How in the shit was that even good enough to link to? Barely a complete thought, let alone something worth blogging and/or linking to.
For rlz?
Rashad Lewis has one of the ugliest jumpers in the league..effective but horrible looking..needs to give back half of his salary until he starts being a complete player!
@kubeen, based on ur scenerio than the rockets prolly never would of gotten or needed artest. More of a question is, do u think the rockets regret trading rudy gay for weak ass shane battier yet
“pretty jumper” He can make em, but shit ain’t pretty. His junk is one of the ugliest shot in the game.
This story says he didn’t start focusing on basketball til high school… and yet he jumped straight from HS to the Pros… and got an all-star (if maybe not fully warranted) pay-day. Pretty impressive if you ask me.
“Ugliest shot in the game” award goes to Marion. Dude shoots from his waist and somehow manages to get it in.
He needs to be in the 3 point contest next year so we can watch him shoot the ball 25 times with that ugly form.
chuck hayes needs to be in a FT shooting contest…
Chuck Hayes free throw looks really complicated like if he really had to think about shooting it.