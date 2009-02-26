Rashard Lewis: Wide Receiver to NBA Star

Rashard Lewis

How exactly does it happen that a 6-10 physical specimen develops a ridiculously pretty jumper? If you want to hear more about Rashard Lewis‘ basketball story – from his days as a football wide receiver to his memories of the NBA Draft – head over to BallersNetwork.com.

