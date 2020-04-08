Ray Allen Challenged LeBron, Shaq And His Other ‘Bald Brothers’ To Not Cut Their Hair

There are a lot of aspects of social distancing and quarantining that make life today very different from normal, with one of the things many of us took for granted and likely never will again being the opportunity to go out and get your haircut when needed.

Around the country, folks are tasked with the difficult question of whether to just let their hair grow and grow or cut it themselves, with the ever-present risk of giving yourself a disastrous cut. Ray Allen, who has long shave his head, has decided on the former and announced this with an Instagram picture showing just how bad his hairline is currently. He’s also calling on his fellow bald and “going bald” brothers like LeBron James, Shaq, and Stephon Marbury to do the same.

I wasn’t gonna post this but two tears in a bucket! This is where I’m at with it. Lol So I’m gonna ride #myJefferson out until the “Rona” kicks rocks! For those of you that don’t know I have cut my own hair my whole life so it’s been hard not to put the clippers to it but when I look back at these pics I will remember the Rona! Lol Fish don’t fry in the kitchen, beans don’t burn on the grill, took a whole lotta tryin, just to get up that hill, now we’re up in the big leagues, getting our turn at bat, as long as we live, it’s you and me baby, there ain’t nothing wrong with that”! I nominate all my bald or going bald brothers to let it grow out, y’all know who you are! Lol. #pulluptothescenewitmyceilinmissin #shoutouttothefivehead #movinonuptotheeastside #myjeffersonon @kingjames @ripcity3232 @mrcbooz @shaq @starburymarbury @dwilk3000 @jermaineoneal @therealchrisspencer #napsknotsandbeebeeshots #georgejeffersonchallenge #kickitray

The “George Jefferson Challenge” is quite funny and it would be pretty great if some NBA legends and current bald and balding stars join in to make everyone else feel a little better about letting their hair get a bit out of control right now. We’ll see if anyone follows suit and joins in on the fun, most notably LeBron and Shaq, who we saw where his hairline is recently after losing a bet to Dwyane Wade.