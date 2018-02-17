Ray Allen And Jason Kidd Are Among The Finalists For The 2018 Basketball Hall Of Fame Class

Associate Editor
02.17.18

Getty Image

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the group of finalists for its 2018 class on Saturday afternoon. The list of people up for enshrinement is really impressive, especially among the six players whose names will make it onto the ballot for the first time.

Here are the first-time former NBA and WNBA players on the ballot:

  • Ray Allen
  • Grant Hill
  • Jason Kidd
  • Steve Nash
  • Katie Smith
  • Tina Thompson

It’s an absolutely loaded field of first-time finalists, which includes NBA and WNBA champions, an MVP, a whole bunch of All-Star Game and All-NBA/WNBA selections, and a number of Olympic gold medals. Whether they make it in on the first ballot or not, it’s hard to argue that any of these former stars do not deserve to be enshrined in Springfield at some point.

