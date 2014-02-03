Ray Allen Had A Super Bowl Party On The Beach

Aside from the Celtics and Magic, most NBA eyes were turned to Super Bowl XLVIII between the Seahawks and Broncos on Sunday. Ray Allen had a little party at his pad in Miami, and he added to the Miami feel with a 35-inch inflatable television set that adorns his swimming pool. Come check out how Allen, LeBron James, Shane Battier and others took in the Super Bowl, Miami-style.
LeBron James got an invite, and wanted to thank the Allen’s for the cooking:
Lets bring you through the shindig via Instagram:
Ray Allen had a Super Bowl party.
He got a 35-inch inflatable air screen, too!
Allen didn’t get everything right, though, captioning this next one: “I’m picking the Broncos to win.”
“Not a bad way to watch the Super Bowl. 35ft TV outside on the beach! Thank you @rayn34 and Shannon for this unbelievable food spread!”
James was stoked, captioning this next one: “Super Bowl 48! Let’s Go!!
that’s not 35″! what are the real specs?