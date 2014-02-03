Ray Allen Had A Super Bowl Party On The Beach

02.03.14 5 years ago
Aside from the Celtics and Magic, most NBA eyes were turned to Super Bowl XLVIII between the Seahawks and Broncos on Sunday. Ray Allen had a little party at his pad in Miami, and he added to the Miami feel with a 35-inch inflatable television set that adorns his swimming pool. Come check out how Allen, LeBron James, Shane Battier and others took in the Super Bowl, Miami-style.

Lets bring you through the shindig via Instagram:

Ray Allen had a Super Bowl party.

He got a 35-inch inflatable air screen, too!

Allen didn’t get everything right, though, captioning this next one: “I’m picking the Broncos to win.”

LeBron James got an invite, and wanted to thank the Allen’s for the cooking:
“Not a bad way to watch the Super Bowl. 35ft TV outside on the beach! Thank you @rayn34 and Shannon for this unbelievable food spread!”

James was stoked, captioning this next one: “Super Bowl 48! Let’s Go!!

Click to find out how James, Allen and even Shane Battier enjoyed the game…

