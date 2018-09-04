Ray Allen Admits He Was ‘Never Close’ To Coming Back After He Retired

09.04.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The basketball world will celebrate a handful of its most prominent members this weekend, as the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony will take place on Friday night. Ray Allen is among the headliners of the class, and despite the fact that he formally retired in 2016, he hasn’t taken the floor since the end of the 2013-14 season as a member of the Miami Heat.

The end of Allen’s career was kind of odd in that his name kept popping up in rumors about a potential return, but he never found a situation he liked enough to return to the league. That was the prevailing narrative, at least, but it turns out Allen was kind of done with everything upon the end of the 2014 season.

Allen spoke to Shams Charania of The Athletic during the lead-up to his Hall of Fame induction and was asked about a potential return once his final year with the Heat ended. While Allen believes he can still compete today if he had to, he claims there was never a comeback in the cards, as there was no opportunity that piqued his interest.

