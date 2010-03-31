Ray Allen x Muze Clothing T-Shirt

I see a lot of t-shirts every day. It’s part of my job. If you were to ask my Mom, she’d say I have more tees than anyone else in the world. While I dispute this assertion, I definitely have a collection. So that’s why it takes something out of the norm to catch my eye. For example, this t-shirt from Muze Clothing in collaboration with Ray Allen. Check it out.

The thing that makes this t-shirt different than most, is that it benefits the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) – the worldwide leader for research to cure type 1 diabetes – and 100% of the proceeds go directly to them.

The design illustrates the journey of Ray’s life, starting with the symbolism of a paper plane to represent his childhood growing up on a US Air Force base, through the seams of colorful basketballs to show his career path, and up to his current position in a Celtics jersey. The movie line, “No journey is too great, when one finds what he seeks,” from the classic ’80s movie Coming to America graces the back of the shirt in Ray’s own handwriting. The W.W.J.S.D. on the front stands for “What Would Jesus Shuttleworth Do?” â€“ a tribute to the character Ray played in the Spike Lee film He Got Game.

Watch the following video to learn more about the road Ray and his family has had to travel ever since his son, Walker, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Each shirt is made from 100% premium cotton and features a silicone wash with discharge print that provides for a soft, luxurious feel. Retailing for $40, the Ray Allen W.W.J.S.D. shirts to benefit JDRF are available exclusively online at www.muzeconnects.com.

