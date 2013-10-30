Ray Allen’s Air Jordan XI Player Exclusive “Two Rings” Sneakers

If you missed Ray Allen‘s incredible player exclusive sneakers last night, you better take a look. They’re sick. Dubbed “Two Rings” by Jordan Brand, these Air Jordan XIs will never be making their way to retail.

The shoe, which is sort of a sequel to the infamous metallic gold/white/green XIs Ray wore during Boston’s 2008 ring ceremony, features the “Ray” logo on the tongues, as well as the number “34” replacing the standard “23” on the heels. The midfoot’s Jumpman branding strip is also different, reading “SUGAR RAY” and “2013 CHAMP” and a gold ring graphic replaces the Jumpman logo. Inside the sneaker are even more details showing off Jesus’ championship accomplishments.

Last night against Chicago, Allen had 11 points and seven dimes in 26 minutes while rocking these joints. For a closer look, head on over to Sneaker News.

What do you think?

