How hard could the recruitment of Ray Allen been, really, for Miami? Playing alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade has its perks. So does this place he calls temporary home, according to Curbed Miami, for $50,000 a month. Hit the jump to see a video tour of the $13.9 million, 10 bedroom, 9.5 baths, 11,533-square-foot rental home he’s renting in Miami — complete with a private, man-made beach.

