Ray Allen’s Top 5 Clutch Shots As A Celtic

will always be remembered for his run with the Boston Celtics – the NBA’s first Big Three proved veterans can sacrifice starring roles for the greater good. Allen, though, had tons of great moments personally – clutch and otherwise – that we can look back on. Maybe you feel he’s a traitor, maybe you’ll never understand his decision to join Boston’s mortal enemy. But he’s gone, the Big Three is three again () andwill just have to suffice. But before we get there, before we hear Boston fans rain down a thunderstorm of boos on their former hero, we’ll look back on Ray Allen’s top five moments as a member of the Boston Celtics.

5. Three-pointer to take the lead against Miami on first night of the Heat Big Three (2010)

There was a ton of hype surrounding Miami after signing Bosh, Wade and James and holding a pre-championship celebration. Well, Boston’s original Big Three put them in their place on opening night of the season with the help of this three by Ray Allen, eventually winning the game 88-80.