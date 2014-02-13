Raymond Felton Yawns During OT, Knicks Fans Upset

We dare you not to yawn when you watch this. Raymond Felton, the perpetual Knicks whipping boy, chose an inopportune time to reflexively inhale air during Wednesday night’s overtime loss to the Kings. Felton has gotten a lot of (largely deserved) flack from fans over the last couple seasons for his Pillsbury Doughboy figure â€” usually following an offseason filled with carbohydrates. So you just knew the moment the camera captured Ray yawning, Knicks fans were going to be apoplectic. They didn’t disappoint.

Here’s @netw3rk‘s upload to Vine that shows Felton’s *horrific* yawn during an overtime timeout.

And here is a smattering of responses:

Felton struggled from the field on the night, going just 3-for-11 in 40 plus minutes of action. But he dished 12 dimes, grabbed six boards, and he held Kings guard Isaiah Thomas to a 6-of-17 night shooting the ball, too. That’s not so bad, so lets all freak out over an involuntary inhalation of breathe.

Also, if you’re not aware, yawns are contagious, and there stands a chance someone else in a Knicks uniform yawned, and Felton just had involuntary reaction to their yawn (we’re guessing it was Metta World Peace). Yawns also signify drowsiness or exhaustion, so I guess Knicks fans were hoping Felton would be fresh after playing close to 40 minutes in an overtime game past the midway point of a long regular season.

Maybe we’re making excuses for Ray, but the online reaction to something so ordinary and completely beyond the control of the player involved, rings shallow. New York’s pick-and-roll defense, their tendency to lapse into iso-heavy possessions on offense, their overlapping and overpaid personnel and a myriad of other factors are a lot more to blame for New York’s woeful season than Raymond Felton’s freakin’ breathing patterns. Let’s move on because this is making us angry…and a little sleepy.

