When Gregg Popovich went to speak with Kawhi Leonard in California a few days after the Spurs star’s reported trade request, it signaled one of two things. Either San Antonio wanted its coach to sit down with Leonard one last time before a deal was done, or the Spurs felt like there was a chance to patch things up and move forward with the All-NBA forward.

After some draft day comments by general manager R.C. Buford, it appears that second option might be San Antonio’s preferred course of action. The Spurs selected Miami wing Lonnie Walker and USC big man Chimezie Metu on Thursday night, but still, all eyes are on the Leonard situation.

When prompted about how things are going with him, Buford made it clear that San Antonio plans on making a push to convince Leonard to stick around.

