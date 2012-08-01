Re-Introducing Allen Iverson’s The Answer IV From Reebok

I know everyone else likes to say The Question is the greatest sneaker from Allen Iverson and Reebok ever. But I’ll always be partial to. It came at the height of his career and fame, and was so popular amongst the youth that I think 3/4 of my AAU team at the time didn’t just scoop up one pair; they tried to get every colorway that dropped (and they were ALL dope). Plus, perhaps the signature moment of Allen Iverson’s career came in these sneakers. He was rocking them during Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals when he dropped 48 points and stepped over. Now, the Answer IV in the white/black colorway will be coming back in a one-time drop on August 10. Get ready.

The sneaker features Reebok’s full length DMX cushioning technology and a unique zip-up closure system, as well as his famous words “Only the Strong Survive.” It’s tattooed in the same way it is on his arm on the outsole of the sneaker. The heel features a silhouette of Iverson’s head set into it. And this retro version is actually closer to the shoe Iverson wore than the one that was originally released to the public. The NBA made him sport a Velcro leather flap over the zipper; the public received shoes with a plastic cover.

The shoe will release for $115 and be available at the following stores: Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz, Shoe City, City Gear, Shiekh, Shoe Palace, Kicks USA, Puffer Reds, Cool J’s, Mr. R Sports, Villa, City Sports, and BX Sports.

