Re-Introducing Allen Iverson’s The Answer IV From Reebok

#Style – Kicks and Gear
08.01.12 6 years ago
I know everyone else likes to say The Question is the greatest sneaker from Allen Iverson and Reebok ever. But I’ll always be partial to the Answer IV. It came at the height of his career and fame, and was so popular amongst the youth that I think 3/4 of my AAU team at the time didn’t just scoop up one pair; they tried to get every colorway that dropped (and they were ALL dope). Plus, perhaps the signature moment of Allen Iverson’s career came in these sneakers. He was rocking them during Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals when he dropped 48 points and stepped over Tyronn Lue. Now, the Answer IV in the white/black colorway will be coming back in a one-time drop on August 10. Get ready.

The sneaker features Reebok’s full length DMX cushioning technology and a unique zip-up closure system, as well as his famous words “Only the Strong Survive.” It’s tattooed in the same way it is on his arm on the outsole of the sneaker. The heel features a silhouette of Iverson’s head set into it. And this retro version is actually closer to the shoe Iverson wore than the one that was originally released to the public. The NBA made him sport a Velcro leather flap over the zipper; the public received shoes with a plastic cover.

The shoe will release for $115 and be available at the following stores: Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz, Shoe City, City Gear, Shiekh, Shoe Palace, Kicks USA, Puffer Reds, Cool J’s, Mr. R Sports, Villa, City Sports, and BX Sports.

Hit page 2 for photos of Allen Iverson wearing the Answer IV…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSALLEN IVERSONREEBOKReebok HoopsStyle - Kicks and GearThe Answer IVTyronn Lue

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP