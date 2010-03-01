Help us Re-Name the Charlotte Bobcats; win a prize from the Dime Crew

One of the greatest, most underrated, semi-comedic turn of events in recent NBA history is the fact that when Bob Johnson bought Charlotte’s expansion franchise in 2003, he more or less named the team after himself. I was thinking over the weekend now that Johnson has agreed to sell the team to Michael Jordan, there’s no way that MJ is going to be piloting a team named after someone else, even if he and Johnson are tight.
There are definitely worse things for that franchise than a name/uniform/logo makeover, but apparently it is easier said than done. And it’s expensive. I saw this morning that Bobcats beat writer Rick Bonnell is thinking along those same lines. From his charlotte.com post yesterday:
If Michael Jordan listens to his customers, and potential customers, he’ll seriously consider a name change from “Bobcats” once his purchase of Charlotte’s NBA franchise is complete.
Too many of you have emailed me with that suggestion not to think it’s an issue to many Charlotteans. You didn’t like Bob Johnson naming the team after himself, and you sure don’t see this as a positive once Johnson is no longer majority owner.
This wouldn’t be cheap. I spoke with an NBA executive who estimated it would cost the franchise anywhere from $3 million to $10 million to rebrand the team. There are so many signs and logos that would have to be replaced, and any pre-existing merchandise gets deeply discounted or thrown away. (Example: You could have bought an Adam Morrison jersey REALLY cheap last March.)
By the way — that same NBA insider who estimated the cost at $3-$10 million said it would be money well spent.
So, assuming that it’s money well spent, what are some new potential names for the Charlotte franchise? Like we did with the Gooch, the best reader entry in the comments section below gets a prize from the Dime office. With MJ at the controls, we’ve already kicked around the idea of the Charlotte G.O.A.T.S.…
The Charlotte KWAMEs
When would an Adam Morrison jersey be expensive?
Charlotte Tarheels.
Air Charlotte…….
Charlotte Flight
Charlotte Deep 3
Charlotte Hype
Charlotte Fire
Charlotte Kangaroos
Charlotte Jordans ( Use his logo)
Charlotte Crocs
if it does change, it’ll probably change to something similar and easy.
like from Bobcats to Bearcats.
Here we go…
Charlotte Air, (for obvious reasons)
Charlotte Knights, (they have a baseball team with that name though..)
Charlotte Mint, (first place in US to find gold)
Those are what i got.
Charlotte Flight
Charlotte Air (for obvious reasons)
Charlotte Mediocres
The Charlotte Charlatans:
Via Wikipedia: A charlatan (also called swindler or mountebank) is a person practicing quackery or some similar confidence trick in order to obtain money, fame or other advantages via some form of pretence or deception.
Jordan – Gambler
Adam Morrison/Sean May – Definition
Every team name now show’s ferocity through use of an animal or weather condition: Thunder, Heat — Grizzlies, Bulls, Hawks, Hornets — so why not use a team name describing the ultimate heal/foe? Fits in perfectly with Jordan
@ 7 and 8–
WTF?!!!?
same exact name time and quoting?!!?
Charlotte Skating Bulldogs
mascot a bulldog who rides Skateboards, does halftime show. people love dogs, with Panthers the cities teams would be cats and dogs.
or something NASCAR themed if NBA would allow and doesn’t overlap with the Indiana Pacers in terms of branding.
I think next season they should get the Hornets name, the Jazz should go back to New Orleans and Utah becomes the White Wash (unless Indiana claims it first).
Charlotte BoxTurtles
[statelibrary.ncdcr.gov]
@11–
Indy can rename itself the “Hicks”
charlotte jumpmen
Charlotte Flight.
Years ago when the franchise came to the city, the local paper had a poll for the new name of the team. Flight won overwhelmingly and the unis had a blue/silver theme. Next day, they announce the Bobcats with that lame orange and purple/teal. WTF?!?!
Charlotte BeLikeMike!
Charlotte Spacejams
or
Charlotte Shadows ( because they would always be known as the team Jordan bought and not how they play)
The Charlotte Lolcats
Charlotte hangliders
Charlotte Panthers
with a Black and Purple them, I know Sac already has the colors but I’m sure they could put some type of spin on it
other names
Charlotte Mayhem
Charlotte Gamblers
Charlotte Money
charlotte whatchasay
K, here are a few good names… Most of them have relevance to the legendary Michael Jordan.
The Charlotte Jam
The Charlotte Monstarz
The Charlotte Air
The Charlotte Stunners
The Charlotte Crunch
The Charlotte Crush
Being that Charlotte is know as the “Queen City” you gotta stay somewhere around that theme.
Shame Sac is already the Kings that would be perfect.
Still you can go with.
Charlotte Royals
Charlotte Heirs
Charlotte Empire
They are also known as a banking city.
Charlotte Gold
Charlotte Money
Charlotte Greats
Nascar does there thing too so you could also go with:
Charlotte Fuel
Charlotte Speed
Charlotte Fleet
Then of course with NC having so much to do with flight (Jordan and Wright Brothers license plate also say first in flight)
Charlotte Jets
Charlotte Launch
Charlotte Innovaters / Innovation
Charlotte Pioneers
Course honestly whoever said “Charlotte Air” first should win, that pretty much is perfect.
Yeah I like Flights…but someone beat me to it. So How about the Charlotte Jumpmen.
Fraz I think I remember that lol. I was thinking Flight was going to get it and should also. Bobcats was horrible!
whatever his laney high mascot was.
Charlotte Harlots
The Charlotte Flyers
The Charlotte Royals
The Charlotte SpaceJammers (could just go by the “Jammers” a la supersonics–sonics)
The Charlotte Knights
…maybe adding bugs and babs bunny will help them make the playoffs next year?
Charlotte AirBalls
the charlotte bombers
Charlotte Spiders…
…so they can nickname the arena “Charlotte’s Web”. <– like the kids book.
The Charlotte Flight. period end of discussion.
Charlotte G.O.A.T.S
The Charlotte Fever
The Charlotte Hornets… O wait.
Charlotte Red Dragons(Charlotte immediately triples it’s Chinese Tourism and ratings skyrocket. China Builds a statue of MJ in Tienanmen Square)
Charlotte Razorbacks
Charlotte Buccaneers(Lead by Cap’n Jack)
Charlotte Fear or Nightmare(Sell some of D Wayde’s new shoe)
Charlotte Legends
Charlotte Clutch
or here is the list of north carolina state animals
State Animal: Charlotte Gray Squirrels
State Reptile: Charlotte Eastern Box Turtles
State Dog: Charlotte Plott Hounds
State Insect: Charlotte Honeybees
State Bird: Charlotte Cardinals
State Fish: Charlotte Channel Bass
State Freshwater Fish: Charlotte Brook Trouts
We’re cracking up at #20: “The Charlotte LOLCats”
The Charlotte Bankers
The Charlotte Rush
Charlotte Flight (With the Jumpman as the Logo)
Charlotte Greed.
Charlotte Flight.
Charlotte Daggers.
And I love the idea of linking them to NASCAR and calling them Charlotte Speed. I mean they already have “Crash” Wallace and Capt. “Burn” Jackson.
@soul jax
lol….Charlotte Hornets
The Bobcats and the Hornets should play an exhibition game for the rights to the Hornets name. If New Orleans loses they should then play the Jazz for the rights to that name…if everything works out Charlotte will be the Hornets, New Orleans will be the Jazz and we can hold another contest to rename Utah.
The White Wash was said earlier….that would be appropriate.
Charlotte Jordanaires
Charlotte Carolinas
so far i like the ‘Tar-heals’ or ‘Panthers’
Some other suggestions ‘Wildcats’, ‘Charlottens'(sp),
MJ could give a shout out to his baseball days and name them the Charlotte Barons