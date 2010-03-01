Help us Re-Name the Charlotte Bobcats; win a prize from the Dime Crew

One of the greatest, most underrated, semi-comedic turn of events in recent NBA history is the fact that when Bob Johnson bought Charlotte’s expansion franchise in 2003, he more or less named the team after himself. I was thinking over the weekend now that Johnson has agreed to sell the team to Michael Jordan, there’s no way that MJ is going to be piloting a team named after someone else, even if he and Johnson are tight.

There are definitely worse things for that franchise than a name/uniform/logo makeover, but apparently it is easier said than done. And it’s expensive. I saw this morning that Bobcats beat writer Rick Bonnell is thinking along those same lines. From his charlotte.com post yesterday:

If Michael Jordan listens to his customers, and potential customers, he’ll seriously consider a name change from “Bobcats” once his purchase of Charlotte’s NBA franchise is complete. Too many of you have emailed me with that suggestion not to think it’s an issue to many Charlotteans. You didn’t like Bob Johnson naming the team after himself, and you sure don’t see this as a positive once Johnson is no longer majority owner. This wouldn’t be cheap. I spoke with an NBA executive who estimated it would cost the franchise anywhere from $3 million to $10 million to rebrand the team. There are so many signs and logos that would have to be replaced, and any pre-existing merchandise gets deeply discounted or thrown away. (Example: You could have bought an Adam Morrison jersey REALLY cheap last March.) By the way — that same NBA insider who estimated the cost at $3-$10 million said it would be money well spent.

So, assuming that it’s money well spent, what are some new potential names for the Charlotte franchise? Like we did with the Gooch, the best reader entry in the comments section below gets a prize from the Dime office. With MJ at the controls, we’ve already kicked around the idea of the Charlotte G.O.A.T.S.…

