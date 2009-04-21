Read Kevin Garnett’s Lips

It’s tough to pick out exactly what Kevin Garnett is yelling when he’s on the sideline, even though he is articulately screaming cusses in full view of the camera. That’s partially because he drops “mothaf*cka” this and “b*tch” that so often that it draws your eye away from whatever, possibly more heinous trash talk spewing from his mouth.
We caught him screaming something about “We’re MEN!” in one of the night’s more innocuous comments. But that wasn’t his best work of the evening.
* After Ray Allen sunk a trey with about six minutes left, KG screamed, “Where you goin’ muthaf*cka?!”
* When Ray hit another three with about 25 seconds left, Garnett went with the bitter beer face, curling his lower lip up, and might have been silent for the only time that the camera panned to him all night.
* We couldn’t pick out what he said after Ray hit the game winner, but there was definitely a “This is our place, b*tch!!”
As much as the playoffs are a family event and KG’s tough guy act is tiresome for a lot of people, you have to admire just how heated he gets. You can’t really fake that type of passion, no matter how foul your mouth is.
What a ruffian!! Hasn’t he done enough to his image? With the crawling on all fours to intimidate opposing point guards?
I wonder if he’s going to be a coach after he retires…would he be a little too intense?
that puss was only talking his ish to kirk hinrich
Tough talk for a guy in a suit.
I know KG has been trying to man-up for his team sake but even if they get out of this round they are going to get trashed by either Orlando next round or swept by Clevland in the ECF (i think even with KG they might have only taken one game from The Lebrons).
At the end of the game after the bulls toss up that unanswered prayer, you can read his lips calling the Bulls either a$$holes or mutherf*ckers. He keeps this up and he might catch some fines.
yeah!! you are men, that is your building, and why a team like the Bulls and especially a rookie is owning you that much!!!
I don’t know who’s worst, KG or Chef Ramsey on Hell’s Kitchen :)
Do you think they’ll do a slo-mo, black and white version of the above for the “Where Amazing Happens” ad campaign?
He should be cussin at his corny NBA ‘where amazing’ happens.
Lebron’s and CP’s and Timmy’s was DOPE.
And Kobe had a GW but he did that phony MJ fist pump. LOL
I digress…we’re talkin’ ’bout kg my bad.
Honestly, he should be fined. People behind him in the stands probably can hear him, and if you are a fan and yell anything remotely like that, typically security will toss you from the game pronto. But that chin stuck out, sour beer look was priceless!
Garnett is like Mourning was with the Heat at the tail-end of his career–years of playoff futility followed by redemption with a strong team and a ring = total a-hole.
KG is a total douche. First off, he cannot carry any team. He doesn’t have the balls to take and make the big shots. He forced his way out of MN (everyone seems to forget that he asked to be traded) because the team wasn’t competitive. Why wasn’t the team competitive? Oh yeah, because he made max money but didn’t carry his team. Remember his gay fight with Anthony Peeler back in 04 or 05? Where Peeler punched him in the neck and KG was stunned? He had that interview where he compared the game to war, and said he was gonna bring his guns, his glock, his knives, etc, etc. What a fag. He looks like an idiot with that tough guy face. Everyone knows you’re a fugazi KG. You couldn’t win a ‘chip without forcing your way to Boston and begging another loser, Ray Allen, to join you. Celtics suck. Can you imagine Bird forcing his way to another team? Jordan? Magic? Tim Duncan? No. The great ones don’t need to beg their way to a chip. Consider that the only reason that game was even close was because Ray Allen hit EVERY shot he took down the stretch. Will not happen again. This Celtics team is 2 years away from missing the playoffs completely. KG is done. Don’t forget that this Celtics team only hung in there in Game 1 because every call went the Celtics way. Mark my words. Bulls in 5.
french
isnt that copied from a beer commercial?
forgot to say garnett is a bitch and he looks retarded doing all that shit
lost in all this is how much trash the bulls talked throughout the whole game. i’m pretty sure KG was reacting to that: noah’s “hush” gesture (seriously, dude? karma is a b1tch), ben gordon’s whatever-he-was-doing-with-his-eye (gordon had an insane game, btw), and basically the entire bulls bench jumping up and down like schoolgirls because they had a 5-point lead in the 3rd quarter. like the author of the post said, love or hate KG, you have to recognize his intensity, even when he’s not healthy enough to play. the fact that the bulls’ bench and antics seemed to be egging him on just brought it to another level.
fined? c’mon… everyone swears… his intensity is what the Celtics are missing… the Celtics would definitely not be this weak with him inside, even if he’s playing while 80% healthy. I’m not saying Gordon and Rose would be ineffective, but Noah and Thomas would be…
should garnett be fined or the networks that zoom in on him and show a replay in slow-mo so there is no questioning what he said??
i realize cussing is part of the game and someone mentioned if fans did that they would get tossed. that’s an interesting topic, but you could never fine players or toss them for cussing.
the nba should do split faces of the bitter-beer face that garnett pulled.
that would be cool and i don’t think i would get tired of that commercial.
to ian
heineken
So Ive never had the luxury of sitting close enough to the court to be within ear shot of the players? But Ive def done my share of lip reading and every so often the court mics pick up something theyre not supposed to. But I was wondering how rampant is the cursing? What can they get away with? Does it have to be a lot of generalized swearing or are they able to really yell at each other. Wheres the line before they get T’d up?
man i cannot believe all this b.s talk about kg… man i would take this guy on my team any day.. before he came to the celtics they had nothing, no swaggar or fire.. kg brought all of that and more.. of course he can carry a team.. kobe cant carry a team.. lakers have an allstar at every position and they still didnt will.. kg has more heart than any player i the league and i will pick him any day of the week and twice on sunday… and i dont even live in boston..
I was mad at KG’s mean mug face. He should never do that again. His wife, mother, kids, somebody should tell him that was not a good look…anytime. I was wondering about all of his cussing last night, and if someone could count how many times he screams “MUTHAFUCKA!” during a game. I have to wonder why the network plays it over and over in slow mo so there is no mistake what was said. It’s not necessary to keep showing him throughout the game unless he runs into the locker room and puts on a jersey.
Everbody in the FUCKING arena curse.Some of u pricks that bash KG say worse to FUCKERS on here everyday for expressing they opinion.The whole Bulls team was cursing,the whole Celtic team was cursing,the whole FUCKING crowd was cursing.On the East Coast we not pussies and in our sports arenas we say whatever the fuck we want.U dont see nobody in Beantown apalled.They happy to have a true warrior ready to foam at the mouth for a W.If only he was a Sixer.
This is very sad. The NBA used to have alot of classy players. We cannot allow my 9 yr old son to watch these games. To responses like #23 “doc”. Do you kiss your mother with that mouth?
Garnett only beefs with white dudes, too. Can I call him a racist “mothaf###a”?
KG’s was subdued and not himself during Game 1 (he looked like somebody shot him with a tranquilizer). It was nice to see him back to his old self for Game 2. The Cs need that.
Loved the mean-mug, bitter beer face after Ray’s game winner. Not in our house!
@ doc:
Well, in the genteel south (Atlanta), you curse out loud as a fan at the game, you will get tossed (or if you are lucky, get 1 warning). (Not that I don’t curse way too much in my everyday life, but it’s not tolerated at the Hawks arena.)
@diego-In Philly u can call somebody a motherfucking bum and everybody will cosign you in your section.@karen-U motherfucking right I kiss my mom with this motherfucking mouth I was motherfucking born with.
Dude for real needs to tone it down when in the public eye. You can still be intense without being vulgar. Mostly needs to tone it down for the kids who look up to him.
Anybody see that game either this year or last, I believe on ESPN, when they had Sloan mic’d up and an “F” bomb slipped through! Wonder what they thought about that in UT! Ha!
Some of you on here really have idea how intense these games truly get and how much the results actually matter to these guys, especially a guy like KG. There are more camera’s than ever, more emphasis by the networks than ever for capturing the intensity of the games which makes them more entertaining which draws more audience which brings in more advertising $$$, understand? You think the Celtics, Lakers, Bulls and Pistons were not talking shit in the 80’s and early 90’s like that? Of course they were, you just didn’t see it on TV as much.
For the “The Truth” comment #12, what are you talking about? KG took a team with an aging Sam Cassell and Latrell Sprewell to the conference finals and lost to the Lakers. Teams with aging players like Cassell and Sprewell as your #2 and #3 players don’t win championships no matter how great your best player is.
Then you mention Bird, Magic and Jordan? Of course they didn’t force their way to other teams. Players were brought in to help them win, great great players.
The Celtics brought in Robert Parish, Kevin McHale, Dennis Johnson, Danny Ainge, Bill Walton, Scott Wedman, and Jerry Sichting who all played huge roles on one or more championships in the 80’s. The Lakers had Kareem, drafted Magic in 79, then drafted James Worthy in 82, turned Norm Nixon into Byron Scott after losing to Philly in 83, ressurrected Bob McAdoo’s sinking career, then got Michael Thompson who was a former all-star. Jordan was alone. Paxson developed, Horace Grant, Scottie Pippen and BJ Armstrong were drafted and Bill Cartwright was brought to Chicago from NY in the Charles Oakley deal. Then Jordan made them all believe in themselves and raised everyone’s level after falling to Detroit for three straight years. My point being the pieces were being brought in to help them win it all. Danny Ainge did the same thing last season in Boston.
Educate yourself, do your homework before you make an ass of yourself pretending you know the game and the history of it. KG is one of the best things about this league and he has been for a long time.
there yall go excusing KG obscenity for passion this dude is the definition of fugazi play the humble pretty much your whole career in Minnesota because you guys are losing and than become the biggest trash talking dirt bag in the L with a hobbled leg. This cat is officially the guy I hate the most in the L because he so fake he had me thinking he was really a humbled but passionate dude. The stuff that this cat his done since he won a ship from cursing fans out,opposing teams out, getting on all fours to play D against smaller no name gaurds I really can stand dude. Fugazi cat.
He was cursing for years in Sota, guess you didn’t tune in on the league pass all that much. Last I checked he was doing last year on two healthy legs as well. In game 6 to win it last year he had 26 points and 14 rebounds…that was real fake as well
ENEW your an idiot just like the guy you support. Matter of fact your an idiot if you were paying league pass money to watch any t-wolves games when that cat was there and that’s not fake just real stupid. Only games I saw of that cat was when he played teams that were running off ships like the Spurs or Lakers and no he didn’t curse at fans or anyone on those teams because he was getting it handed to him every night. He was passionate on the humble but I did see him crying profusely on an interview because he was in Minnesota losing saying”he isn’t built for losing”LOL. Now if that’s not fake I don’t know what it is. The camera dude had to discontinue taping cuz dudes was crying like the beezy he is.
and by the way ENEW what about all the round 1 losses this cat had and the playoff no shows you can’t flip the switch like that when you spent most of your career watching the playoffs from your lazy boy at home it just makes it look like the humble role you played in Minnesota and made you so endearing and palpable to fans look real fake. And it looks fake because it is fake.
That’s garnett for you.He sucks when he’s on the other team and can be a tad bit aggravating with the constant intensity even with yo crew.
But youz a lying sack o shyt if you say you didn’t want him on you crew,whether in the rec at the y or in the pros.The risk/reward can’t be passed up.Sorry.
We can bash him all day.But with the stakes up.The money on the table for all the chips..??I want that frothing,in-much-need-of-valium maflucka on my squad.
u know this, i know this.
french yeah man thanks just found it on youtube that commercial is hilarious
enew sorry man but garnett cant carry shit u mentioned spree and cassell as 2 and 3 and say they were old??? cassell was awesome for them and did u forget that hudson went mike bibby (awesome for just one postseason run and people think you are good) on the playoffs. i do agree with u on the reasons why players like jordan never forced a trade.
shortstack
i do agree on your kobe take can the dude have a more stacked team i cant wait till they win so laker fans can say who he carried scrubs like allstar gasol , odom , and bynum to a ring but forget how he couldnt get real scrubs out of the first round with 3-1 leads, like i said if i were drafting for one season give me duncan bron wade howard to start my team. this is not a bashing kobe is he a top 20 player alltime yes top ten if he wins being the man yes lucky to be with shaq yes. my problem with the post is that u said that garnett carried teams???? wtf where exactly did he carry them at least kobes teams made the playoffs.
ENEW – You need to check your history. Cassell was an All Star and 2nd team all nba in ’03-04 (the year that he took KG and Sprewell to the western conference finals). Sprewell averaged 20 a game that year.
The reason that the Lakers, Celtics, and Bulls could bring guys in was because their big players didn’t have albatross contracts like KG did.
KG has no class. Classy guys like Tim Duncan negotiate contracts with their teams that don’t destroy the team’s ability to compete at the highest level.
KG is a fugazi. And the Celtics are done. Bulls in 5. Thanks for playing. Ass.
if garnett is classed as a respected, polite, leader-type, family man then we’re all in trouble.
support your team by all means, but in throwing foul language around like that on national TV, he should be ashamed.
he looks like a complete tool with that ‘mean mug’.
swearing at the other team for losing is not very sportsman-like either.
grow up kevin. you’re acting like a teenager. you’re a role-model, whether you like it or not.
be a man.
@ian
“enew sorry man but garnett cant carry shit” FYI: 2008 celtics. where are they without him? developing story: 2009 celtics. carrying them from the fucking bench with a knee injury. and if he comes back in the playoffs. are you doubting what the team can do?
@The Bitch “kobe… but forget how he couldnt get real scrubs out of the first round with 3-1 leads.” nice selective memory. maybe you should think back a year. without shaq kobe’s teams ain’t shit. kobe = god-given ability, questionable off-the-court character (read: rapist), oh but when the camera’s on, a great guy! you want to talk fake? if shit isn’t hollywood-engineered sunshine and daisies for the lakers, they’re done. softest “great” team in NBA history. you think gasol and sasha aren’t the fakest soccer-mom-coddled bitches in the league? floppy bitches.
“KG has no class.” he didn’t rape anyone, didn’t shoot his mouth off after winning one game as a 7 seed, didn’t tell someone more knowledgeable about him to “check his history” after spewing BS opinion on some anonymous message board. is KG’s ring fake? because the celtics wouldn’t have that “fake” ring without him.
hate all you want.
I don’t find cursing at all offensive. In fact, I welcome it; it makes my measurement of the curser’s intelligence far easier. Ultimately, a spoken word is only a noise. It’s what one makes of it that matters. Swear on, America.
Admire KG? I used to before he went to Boston and started thinking he was so hood. I respect his game but he’s a straight up ho now. I’m from the Chi, followed his whole career. But he lost that humbleness/quiet confidence along the way. He’s cold as hell, but you ain’t got to tell everybody that shit, we see, let your game talk for you. He talks entirely too much shit now and not to anybody who’d give him some go but little dudes like Calderon(Calderon would whoop his ass by the way). He can’t claim the Chi no more, he must say S.C. when asked where he’s from! I still respect his game but fuck him! A true fan
The only reason why I don’t like it is that he’s talking as if he’s the one making a physical impact on the court. But I guess that’s his role so I digress. Eddie House talking shyt on the other hand ran me hot. And he’s part of the reason I hate the Celts. That would be like Jack Haley popping off to the Karl Malone
Doug funny as shit.KG just destroyed his man in last years chip but hes a loser.
I have lost a ton of respect for KG this year. His antics are wearing thin. Not to mention he only talks trash to players who he thinks will not stand up to him. You don’t see him talk ish to the Lebrons or Kobes of the league do you? It usually guys like the above mentioned Peeler, Kirk Hinrich, Lamarcus Aldridge, Anderson Varajao, Jose Calderon, Joel Prizbilla, Wally Szerbiak, etc…see a trend? He’s Puss in Wolfs clothing.
kg is passionate and all u celtics fans knew u wanted to or said the same thing while jumping in the air as allen nailed the three rite in joakims face and stuck it to them it was clutch. i got up and was like thats right what the hell r u gonna do now get going. i was happy that he stuck to them. they think there gonna beat us no chance, so dont bring the racism into this and all that other shit hes good he can back it up, and its intensity hes sick of a young team who were trying to hit them off the perch its the anger and excitement and sticking it to them. lets go celts.
KG sucks his mami’s tizities. he sucks because he’s too skinny to be a man. go back to ur womb in ur mommy u ass pirate.
has KG ever actually done anything tough besides talk it?
@ian in all fairness…mike bibby was great in more than one postseason
