WWGD? (What Would Gee Do?)

We told you about it in Smack this morning – today marks the launch of a new feature on Dimemag.com called “Pass the Mic” where we turn the space over to one of readers in an effort to give them a voice on the site beyond the “Comments” section.
If you’re a regular here, you know our first guest writer as “GEE,” the die-hard Rockets fan with a new nickname every day. Let’s turn it over to GEE …
“I surely appreciate it – whoo!
What you about to witness is my thoughts
Just my thoughts man – right or wrong
Just what I was feeling at the time,” – Artist: Jay-Z
First off I wanna thank the DIME crew for letting a dude speak on it for a minute. So DIME up on that and then as always … Houston up regardless!
These playoffs got ‘cha boi thinking fa real about the League in regards to rules that have changed the game for better or for worst over the years (and most of us are still married to it and love it anyway, right?). So I am thinking, “What if I was Sterny and could change some things? What would I keep, dismiss and bring in to better the game?” So I am going to run it for you all on how GEE would do it if they let me get a hold of the L for a minute.
What I would Keep:
No hand-checking – Surely you all remember this rule when they had guards on D using their hands to help in checking their opponent. I am glad it’s gone because it opens up the game and shows who can play D without his hands. Big men had to stop using their hands in the paint too, everything went to forearms.
Longer shorts – Say no to Nut Huggers! For real, how did John Stockton play in those?!?!
Dressing up – Yea! Yea! Yeaaaa! I know the dress code was possibly aimed particularly at black players (and I don’t like that). I still think it’s a good look for the L to have players in suits and nice clothing.
What I Would Dismiss or Change:
Fouling players on purpose without the ball – Seeing the Spurs go nuts with Hack-A-Shaq in the third quarter the other night was slowing the game down tremendously. To foul someone who doesn’t have the ball just to send them to the line is wrong to me. Outside of fighting for position and setting screens that are too hard, the only fouls with the ball should be called. Even if you have to stop the clock, you must foul the person with
the ball to me. Adds to the excitement chasing down the players with the ball rather than just grabbing someone.
6 fouls – I am taking it to five, pimpin! They don’t need six. This again adds to the excitement and causes players to really think about playing smart defense.
Three seconds – I would simply make it five seconds. A lot of players look for the three-second rule as a way out when they are in trouble on D. Man up and really play D now that your opponent has five seconds to live in the lane.
What I Would Add:
Three-point line – Move it back to separate those who really have range from just anyone jacking up threes (although we all know some are still going to jack it up still). Bring the line out.
Four-pointers – This is just GEE but any shot from half court and beyond should be worth four points. Those are amazing shots. So to answer that question in your head, it does mean that if a player gets fouled and hits a shot from half court or beyond, then yes, that’s a potential five-point play!
One coach’s challenge – I know I am going to catch heat for this (my dawgs already give me grief about it), but they have it in the NFL why not the NBA? Same rules apply that it will cost the team a timeout if the coach is wrong on the challenge. Think of some games (playoffs mainly) that were decided on bad calls. In the end you have the ref walking fast off the court followed by some players and a coach complaining. With the one-challenge rule they could throw or raise a flag and possibly get the right call made. Players feel vindicated, the right calls are made, and it helps the game.
I could go on about rules I would change – it’s a discussion I have with my dawgs from time to time and they have come up with some wild ish too (like raising the rim to 12 ft). Holla at ya boi, and let me know what you liked and didn’t like about my column and let me know what you would do?
— GEE
40:5:16
I am humbled to have my words out here like this. Thanks DIME.
Honored for real.
Hope all enjoy and for real let me know what you all would do?
Surreal fo real!
GEE,
I agree on the coaches’ challenge. Especially after the referee controversy that was brought to our attention this past summer.
You’re opinions are ridiculous. Im glad they’re gonna stay simply, you’re opinion
The four point play is just stupid. I agree with fouling people on purpose. They need to get rid of that.
Come on GEE, 4 pointers?? This aint the rock n jock!! lol You would have cats like Arenas pulling up from half court every game!
I like the 5 fouls rule too, good call.
I like the article and the whole concept.
congrats to GEE being the first,Nice work!
And to DIME- way to think outside the box fellas.
LOL getting heat lol woooo! I guess now I know how the real DIME writers feel when folks go crazy on what they did and didn’t report.
It’s cool live and learn lol
Funny though, people are ready to diss but not offering no ideas of their own.
I am built fo it!
First off, I would do anything at all to eliminate flopping as much as possible. There is nothing that pisses me off more and makes me throw stuff at my TV when I see a 7’1 300lb guy falling down when someone like AI runs into him, and then AI getting called for a foul. If you can’t cover the guy without pulling that cheap stuff, get off the court.
The whole charge/blocking issue being left up to the refs gives them way too much influence over the outcome of the game. There have been SOOOOOO many plays that could have went either way, and it has literally knocked teams out of the play offs.
Bottomline, it should be a block EVERY time someone leaves their feet, THEN you plant your feet hoping to take a charge. It should only be a charge if the offensive player karate kicks, elbows, or “Manu mid-air seizures” the defensive player. Bring the shit back to basics.
Disagree on the shorts length. The shorter the better. They are liberating, and freedom of movement is greater. Try them out before you bash them.
Max thanks and finally some other ideas thanks Control!
Control I hate the floppin to, it’s funny at times that a dude can be so dramatic but for the most part I can’t stand it.
Good stuff dawg…I almost fell off da couch lauging at the 4-pointer though… I could see Kobe taking at least 2-3 per game….. I think if you had 5-seconds in the paint, Shaq (even though he 36) would lead the league in scoring. Can’t guard him for that long… And I think the league gives 6 fouls to assure “Superstars” don’t fould out of the game that much, U know for television and stuff like dat. It’s all about the show baby!
First, have to give credit to a Rockets fan getting ahead, especially one who recognizes stars like Vernon Maxwell.
Second, what the league really needs is a control on flops. The problem is, how do you do it? It’s hard to separate the actors from the guys that are just clumsy or lightweight and fall with the slightest hit. And then what, a technical, a turnover? What’s the rule and what’s the punishment?
Third, ‘shooting’ fouls. Just because you threw the ball up a couple of feet two seconds after a ‘foul’ doesn’t mean you were really shooting. Guys are just tossing it toward the rafters any time there is contact and trying to act like it was a legitimate shot.
You has some good points Gee, I’m feeling gettin rid of that Hack-a-Shaq crap, just play the game. But the challenge thing is kinda far feched. But overall good work.
good column, like the call on getting rid of fouling off the ball. that ish pisses me off when i see that go down. The flopping has got to go as well.
LOL GEE its sounds like you’ve been listening to JVG commentary! Ha dude says some outlandish stuff onthe state of the NBA and their rules. JK GEE. I agree with you on some points like the dressing, sorry dudes you got dough stop rocking tall tees. I also agree with the coaches challenge…i remember a couple of years ago when the Rox played dallas in the playoffs and Finley was clearly out of bounds and made a pass that led to a big time 4th quarter bucket. The only thing I would change would be maybe the way the refs run the game…superstar calls. Ex: Dwade in the 4th a couple of years ago, everytime Manu drives, no more superstar calls.
Holy shit. You let a reader write a column and this is what we get? Have you ever actually watched basketball Geetard? The 5-second lane? The 4-point shot? I seriously think I just lost 10 I.Q. points reading this.
First of all, congrats GEE, for real.
Keep it up, brother, Cheers.
SWAT that 1 play with Finley is when the whole coach challenge thing came up. That had me so mad.
BALLZ you did read it though lol. Sorry bout your I.Q.
Prof. TX Yea Manu does that a lot in throwing his hands up as if he was shooting when he gets fouled. I don’t like that either, specially when it’s a three, dudes really try to seem as if they were shooting then.
foscheezeeee the 5 second rule would lean more for your Shaq and D. Howards of the world but dudes and coaches be hoping for 3 seconds like life depended on it.
Is this supposed to be journalistic writing??? The only time dawgs should be mentioned should be when there is talk of a pet – take all this supposedly “cool talk” elsewhere. Man, DIME has really, really slipped since it left Foxsports.
Thanks for having a good sense of humor Geetard. Maybe TMac will get his first fourth quarter field goal of the playoffs tonight….
LOL NOBALLZ maybe, they certainly need it.
Joe I wrote it as I would say it. The “cool talk” lol is how I would speak if we were talking about this in real life.
Congrats again soldier….
Back 2 the game,
4 pointers…right
The way 2 eliminate the flopping is to give guys techs for it. If you blatantly flop you get a tech. No one wants to be kicked out of a game for flopping.
The late game fouling will continue as long as cats continue to miss free throws down the stretch. I’m not opposed to the fouling, it’s all about strategy. The Suns should have fouled Duncan and make him hit free throws. Make adjustments and subs as a coach.
I get where you’re going with the challenge but that will slow the game down too much. It hurts the spirit of the game and the credibility of the refs in the NBA. The refs can make some bad calls but it’s easy to make a call if you’re sitting on the couch with the benefit of the replay. I will say that the Commish should allow the refs to look at the big ass jumbotron above their head and see what a dumb ass call they made.
Just my thoughts, I’m Swayze.
PLEASE don’t give a column to youngfed or anybody thats ever said “first” I may have to stop reading DIME if you feature anything by youngfed.
outlandish flopping should be a personal foul..or maybe a tech.
4pt play? thats just crazy. and extending the 3pt line? thats just turning the nba into a carnival sideshow act. keep the 3pt line where its at..enough players haven proven that they can launch it from distance. moving the line back will open up the lane more too..which i think makes the game more offensively driven instead of defense..which isnt good. lowering to five fouls is bad too imo, bc ive seen way too many players get whistled for fouls that didnt deserve it..so that sixth foul kind of acts like a buffer and gives a margin of error for bad calls made by refs. refs arent perfect, so some errant calls will be made through the course of a game.
agreed that fouling on purpose (hackashack) should be banned. and i like the coaches challenge deal. a bad challenge=losing a timeout, would be huge in 4thQ crunch time (the only time challenges would realy matter), so thats an adequate disincentive not to be cavalier with challenges.
the 4 pointer aint crackin at all, the short length is good now. I dont know of anyone in the league that wears short shorts. The 4 pointer thing isnt crackin and moving the three point line back isnt crackin too. The 5 second in the lane is cool it should go both ways though, offense and defense. I like the fouling without the ball rule.
DaPro but it’s going to be argued that a player really wasn’t floppin and he got knocked down for real.
I honestly don’t have a solution besides what some ref did in the UGA vs. Hawaii football game, I think it was, where he told the UGA kicker who pretended he got hit and laid on the ground “Get Up!” and the game resumed.
I don’t know about the giving them a tech but they certainly should tell them to just get up!
nice feature but Hey I can’t trip they gave me a chance. You know an article by him would be full of stuff about hovas and haters though lol.
Gee tell your boy if they raised the rim to 12ft the NBA would go out of buisness. There would be less dunks. I know there are tons of NBA players who could dunk 12ft rims. Go to watch a WNBA.
GEE, you missed the biggest change we need to make. Shorten the damn Playoffs. Why the hell do we need to wait 2 days between EVERY game in every series? I get the whole TV ratings thing, but it shouldn’t take 3 weeks to play 7 games!
I like all the ideas other than the 3 seconds (they barely call it anyway unless it’s egregious, so why bother, plus it gives a HUGE advantage to bigs) and shortening it to 5 fouls.
I think you got a great idea that could’ve been even better though. I like the 4 pt. shot behind half court, add a 5 pt. shot from beyond the opponents foul line and we’re set!
Dont ever raise the rim to 12
Smitty trust me we have already gave dude the work about that one!
Celts I had other wild ideas, but I could only write so much. I like the shorten the playoffs. I also wanted to make the preseason shorter.
LOL @ the 5 pt. For real I guess a lot of cats think dudes would be pulling half court shots a lot. I don’t think it would be any different except for when 4 points were absolutely needed.
Not like you have half court shots happen every night. Every other night perhaps, every night no.
Oh yea and they also need to do stuff for people who pad stats just to hit land marks like shooting and missin on purpose to get rebounds and crap.
I am still debating on whether having lady refs in an all dude sport is smart?
I don’t think they’d be gunning from 50 ft. either unless it was needed, but it makes full court heaves at the end of quarters that much more important if they drop.
Keep the girl refs, just make sure Violet Palmer is no longer one of them!
DIME where you all at? I also want to know what changes AB, Pat, Omi and whoever else would do to the game?
Get in.
For real in light of Atl’s playing. I am really thinking Sterny should go to the best 16 teams instead of 8 and 8 from the east and west.
Nice article. Very entertaining. Give me my own column
@Nice article but..
I concur!!!
If someone without the ball is fouled the team whose player is fouled should be able to pick who they want going to the line. For example if the Spurs foul shaq then nash can shoot.
nice work Gee…and i agree with Control from way up in post #7. flopping is not a legit basketball play! if you tried that bs on the playground or in any pick up run you’d get laughed at and run off the court! flopping is not a substitute for defense!
GEE, you really say “ish” while talking in your everyday life? If someone told me that was “ish” I’d tell them to fuck off.
I’d like to also second/third/fouth on YOUNGFED not having a column. Ever. It would probably be full of references to him fucking fat chicks and shit about his penis. There would be so many stupid nickname and aliases that we wouldn’t have a clue who or what he is talking about, only that his dick is involved somewhere.
Gee…all the L has to do is tell its refs to T up flops (which some of us do, it being unsportsmanlike and the equivalent of taunting an official) or have them call a blocking foul on their ridiculousness. Have real contact actually knock some one down.
Same with the hack-a-shaq nonsense. Call the player for what he is doing, intentionally fouling someone without legitimately making a play on the ball. Give that player two and the ball back. Put the kabosh on that ish. Nice column Gee.
WM I am down with that, that would totally cut that mess down right?!?!
bliz289 yea a lot of these rules are not in the street game.
It cracks me up when I got to ball places and they are calling back-court, 3 seconds, and flopping. I honestly think I would have to chillin on balling for a second if I was ever in a pick up game and a dude called foul and then went to the stripe like he was actually about to shoot.
Hahaha I think I may try it just to get a reaction out of dudes next time I play…as a joke of course. I am sure they gone be like dude what the hell you doing?
Imma be like 2 shots pimpin, respect the foul. LOL I’ll probably get cussed out or something till they realize I am joking.
Geetard, your writing style is very reminiscent of the hard-hitting, expose style of youtube sports anchor Kige Ramsey. Insightful, never afraid to take the story where others wouldn’t dare. If everyone would take a moment and head over to youtube and search for Kige Ramsey, you’ll see exactly what I mean. The two of you are like the new Costas and Schapp.
control yea I don’t cuss in real life. I substitute letters and say ish. I went through phases where I cussed before and I real talk I didn’t like who I was becoming and especially working around kids I just quit. So things became letters like get the f outta here and ish. Corny I know but it works for GEE
sans I like what you got going with the hack-a-shaq.
What if the refs just no call at all on flops either way. If a dude is gone flop then just ignore the whole thing and let the balling continue. Now if someone gets hurt well that is legit, but just falling down and looking confused. Play through.
NOBALLZ I think it was Craig Mac that said “My style is a style that’s not a style” I like to think of my writing more like that.
I dont like that rock n jock shit Gee.You should put a rule in that if T-Mac win 50 games he should be automatically put in the second round so when the real ballers getting it in in round 1.The tearing lazy eye bandit fans can talk about how he is not a pussy and he will be in the second round.
Nice job GEE. I look forward to more of these Pass the Mics…just don’t let Celts Fan do one. We already have Bill Simmons out there to make us nauseous…
Ok…the only things I can really comment on deal with dress so…
1)Yes, to the longer shorts. Keep the package concealed please.
2)Every man looks better in a suit. If you’re ballin like that go ahead and show it pimpin!
On all the other “ish”…way to think outside the box, Gee!
The two main things I would change would be the Playoff structure (best 16 teams regardless of conference), and the flopping (Derek Fisher and Ginobili are the worst offenders). As a Warriors fan, we really got screwed this year. Maybe the coaches challenge too. Does anyone remember the Lakers/Warriors game where Fisher pulled Monta Ellis to the floor right at the end of the game and the refs called Monta for the foul? It was awful Think of some of the Western conference teams that could have done some damage in the playoffs this year (Golden State, Portland…even Sacramento).
doc you lost me for a minute but ummmmmm ……………………………………………………………………….no.
LOL
Come on rock n jock (while that was enjoyable). So for real, those that oppose, you all don’t think a half court shot or beyond should be worth 4. I ain’t trying to go beyond that but again with someone guarding you that is hard to do, let alone do it without someone guarding you.
Plus it’s not like dudes are just going to be doing it on purpose. I like it and think it would work.
Shots like those deserve some type of credit besides a highlight on ESPN.
LOL @ the continuous Rock and Jock references.
To those hatin on Dime for this, check how many replies there are to this post. I’d say this was a great idea that has already generated a ton of interest; numbers don’t lie.
GEE, big ups on getting this article.
I was just discussing the off the ball fouls the other day with some of the dudes and how bogus those are. Strategy? Come on, just play the game.
I think they should lower the goals to 8 ft so playaz could do NBA Jam dunks.
I think players should wear doo-rags.
I think when a team is getting beat by 30 or more they should lower the 50 pt. basket.
I think the shot clock should be 10 seconds. That would make the game more exciting.
Players should be allowed to rock ipods during the game.
SunnyD that is all I was doing was just going “outside the box” I guess I went way outside for some. LOL
JDizzle seriously I have seen so many plays since thinking of the idea that I was like, see that would be the perfect time for a coach challenge.
Yea longer shorts had to be one of the better things to hit the L.
Post 8 is hilarious!
REE I did think about the shot clock being to long, but on second thought I figured it was straight. I was going to take it down 4 or 5 seconds, and speed the game up.
Doo-rags..good one lol.
Octo preshate it!