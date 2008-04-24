WWGD? (What Would Gee Do?)

We told you about it in Smack this morning – today marks the launch of a new feature on Dimemag.com called “Pass the Mic” where we turn the space over to one of readers in an effort to give them a voice on the site beyond the “Comments” section.

If you’re a regular here, you know our first guest writer as “GEE,” the die-hard Rockets fan with a new nickname every day. Let’s turn it over to GEE …

“I surely appreciate it – whoo!

What you about to witness is my thoughts

Just my thoughts man – right or wrong

Just what I was feeling at the time,” – Artist: Jay-Z



First off I wanna thank the DIME crew for letting a dude speak on it for a minute. So DIME up on that and then as always … Houston up regardless!

These playoffs got ‘cha boi thinking fa real about the League in regards to rules that have changed the game for better or for worst over the years (and most of us are still married to it and love it anyway, right?). So I am thinking, “What if I was Sterny and could change some things? What would I keep, dismiss and bring in to better the game?” So I am going to run it for you all on how GEE would do it if they let me get a hold of the L for a minute.

What I would Keep:



No hand-checking – Surely you all remember this rule when they had guards on D using their hands to help in checking their opponent. I am glad it’s gone because it opens up the game and shows who can play D without his hands. Big men had to stop using their hands in the paint too, everything went to forearms.

Longer shorts – Say no to Nut Huggers! For real, how did John Stockton play in those?!?!

Dressing up – Yea! Yea! Yeaaaa! I know the dress code was possibly aimed particularly at black players (and I don’t like that). I still think it’s a good look for the L to have players in suits and nice clothing.

What I Would Dismiss or Change:

Fouling players on purpose without the ball – Seeing the Spurs go nuts with Hack-A-Shaq in the third quarter the other night was slowing the game down tremendously. To foul someone who doesn’t have the ball just to send them to the line is wrong to me. Outside of fighting for position and setting screens that are too hard, the only fouls with the ball should be called. Even if you have to stop the clock, you must foul the person with

the ball to me. Adds to the excitement chasing down the players with the ball rather than just grabbing someone.

6 fouls – I am taking it to five, pimpin! They don’t need six. This again adds to the excitement and causes players to really think about playing smart defense.

Three seconds – I would simply make it five seconds. A lot of players look for the three-second rule as a way out when they are in trouble on D. Man up and really play D now that your opponent has five seconds to live in the lane.



What I Would Add:

Three-point line – Move it back to separate those who really have range from just anyone jacking up threes (although we all know some are still going to jack it up still). Bring the line out.

Four-pointers – This is just GEE but any shot from half court and beyond should be worth four points. Those are amazing shots. So to answer that question in your head, it does mean that if a player gets fouled and hits a shot from half court or beyond, then yes, that’s a potential five-point play!

One coach’s challenge – I know I am going to catch heat for this (my dawgs already give me grief about it), but they have it in the NFL why not the NBA? Same rules apply that it will cost the team a timeout if the coach is wrong on the challenge. Think of some games (playoffs mainly) that were decided on bad calls. In the end you have the ref walking fast off the court followed by some players and a coach complaining. With the one-challenge rule they could throw or raise a flag and possibly get the right call made. Players feel vindicated, the right calls are made, and it helps the game.

I could go on about rules I would change – it’s a discussion I have with my dawgs from time to time and they have come up with some wild ish too (like raising the rim to 12 ft). Holla at ya boi, and let me know what you liked and didn’t like about my column and let me know what you would do?

— GEE

