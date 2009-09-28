“Real Training Camp” Back And Better Than Ever

It’s safe to say that the NBA knows what they’re doing. Every year when training camp starts, we can’t wait to turn on “Real Training Camp” to see who’s putting in work and turning heads, keeping a pulse on the League from the very beginning of the year. This year, for the first time ever, NBA.com will be streaming live with unprecedented access to five teams’ training camps, including the Lakers, Celtics, Nuggets, Hawks and Wizards. It should be awesome.

From Ron Artest to Rasheed Wallace, J.R. Smith to Gilbert Arenas, the NBA chose five teams loaded with personalities and storylines galore for this upcoming season. Not to mention you’ll get a chance to see Kobe, KG, Pierce, ‘Melo and Joe Johnson.

Of all these teams, which one is going to be most exciting to watch?

Note: NBA.com’s live stream of each team will be followed by a same-day encore presentation on NBA TV.

