“Real Training Camp” Back And Better Than Ever

It’s safe to say that the NBA knows what they’re doing. Every year when training camp starts, we can’t wait to turn on “Real Training Camp” to see who’s putting in work and turning heads, keeping a pulse on the League from the very beginning of the year. This year, for the first time ever, NBA.com will be streaming live with unprecedented access to five teams’ training camps, including the Lakers, Celtics, Nuggets, Hawks and Wizards. It should be awesome.
From Ron Artest to Rasheed Wallace, J.R. Smith to Gilbert Arenas, the NBA chose five teams loaded with personalities and storylines galore for this upcoming season. Not to mention you’ll get a chance to see Kobe, KG, Pierce, ‘Melo and Joe Johnson.
Of all these teams, which one is going to be most exciting to watch?
Note: NBA.com’s live stream of each team will be followed by a same-day encore presentation on NBA TV.
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Lakers. Easy.
Not sure why they are profiling some scrub ass teams. Why can’t they do a real team, like the Raptors?
Watching Boston would be annoying. You’d see Fat Davis murdering buffets, Pierce walking around like he’s the best in the world, KG harassing the small point guards, Sheed smoking up yelling at the practice refs, Rondo practicing how to mug and throw people without getting fouls…
@Jerry
Why? Because you wanna see Ron-Ron and Kobe go at it, or because you’ll get to see The Machine’s new haircut?
i’d actually like 2 c the nuggets.
chauncey, jr.smitty and melo hmm
shud b fun to see how those three interact
especially with kmart in the mix
note: i am a lakers fan,
but i dnt wanna see pau or vujacic..rather jus see those guys play
Lakers Easy. although KG and Rasheed will be off the hook too… I change my pick to the Celtics
MIAMI HEAT!
I know they aren’t included ,but hadoken is right THE HEAT.
Boston for sure… I hope Sheed starts up the H.O.R.S.E. game with Allen and Pierce…
I’m excited to see the nuggets.
Ron Ron!!!
GO HAWKS!!!
Kobe and Artest. It reminds of Jordan and Rodman. Can’t wait to see Kobe curse our Artest for doing some referee stupid shit. Plus, the in house scrimmages will be off the chain.
Lakers easily
I want to see the Lakers because I want to see if there’s any room on the court for the players,what with all the extra media outlets that are sure to show up this seaon.( Thanks RonRon and Lamar!!!
None.Ive been at NBA camps balling and practice is a boring thing to do,let alone watch.
Probably Boston. Between all the reported beefs between Rondo Doc and team with Sheed being integrated would be cool to see.
Next would be Wizards to watch Foye, Arenas, Stevenson go at it.
Then Lakers. Champs, star power, and just to see how the vets get after the young guys to be better…
man I missed the denver edition… was it any good?
oh and is the nba gonna beep words in the boston practice sheed KG you know how they talk. is robert swift in camp?
warriors with all the drama queens