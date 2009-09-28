“Real Training Camp” Back And Better Than Ever

#Atlanta Hawks #Boston Celtics
09.28.09 9 years ago 19 Comments

It’s safe to say that the NBA knows what they’re doing. Every year when training camp starts, we can’t wait to turn on “Real Training Camp” to see who’s putting in work and turning heads, keeping a pulse on the League from the very beginning of the year. This year, for the first time ever, NBA.com will be streaming live with unprecedented access to five teams’ training camps, including the Lakers, Celtics, Nuggets, Hawks and Wizards. It should be awesome.

From Ron Artest to Rasheed Wallace, J.R. Smith to Gilbert Arenas, the NBA chose five teams loaded with personalities and storylines galore for this upcoming season. Not to mention you’ll get a chance to see Kobe, KG, Pierce, ‘Melo and Joe Johnson.

Of all these teams, which one is going to be most exciting to watch?

Note: NBA.com’s live stream of each team will be followed by a same-day encore presentation on NBA TV.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Atlanta Hawks#Boston Celtics
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSBOSTON CELTICSDENVER NUGGETSDimeMagLatest NewsLOS ANGELES LAKERSReal Training CampWASHINGTON WIZARDS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP