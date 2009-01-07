Really!?! With The Boston Celtics

If anyone ever watches Saturday Night Live, then you know what I’m talking about. After watching the Celtics lose to the Lakers on Christmas day, that was understandable. Losing to the Warriors the next night, that was questionable. Even after a blowout victory over the Kings, a loss in Portland was comprehensible. But losing to the Knicks (Really!?!) and the Bobcats (Really!?!) in their last two games, that’s just unfathomable.

I don’t know what’s wrong in Boston, but after winning 19 straight games, I don’t think anyone could have foreseen the Celtics losing five of their last seven, with victories only over the lowly Kings (8-28) and Wizards (7-26). Only the Thunder (5-30) have a worst record than them.

I was vehemently against Boston signing Stephon Marbury, but you know what, that kind of crazy talk might be exactly what the Celtics need.

What would be the Celtics’ panacea?