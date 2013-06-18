Really? You’re a Big Miami Heat Fan??

Jimmy Kimmel aired this last week, but if you missed it, it’s a great, quick watch (and with the Mimi Heat dangerously close to going home for the summer, this might be our last chance to post it for our readers).

Watch as one of Kimmel’s producers interviews people on the streets of Miami who all identify themselves as “big Miami Heat fans.” Oh boy:

We’ve watched this about 10 times and we still crack up at the responses to questions like, “Are you afraid of Spurs three-point shooter Lando Calrissian?”

To be fair (a little bit), being ambushed on the street with a camera after you identify yourself as a big fan, you’re likely to agree to anything so as to not look foolish. And we obviously don’t see all of the people who are huge Heat fans who obviously know their stuff.

Like this guy:

