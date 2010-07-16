Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Kicks off In Boston Tomorrow!

Tomorrow is the day! Red Bull’s 2on2 Revolution Tour kicks off in Beantown at the Jim Bradley Courts at The Fens (111 Park Drive at Jersey Street, behind Fenway Park). Come out to see 32 teams battle it out for the ‘chip and the $2,000 that comes with being the champs.

Exactly two weeks ago, Rajon Rondo came to New York City and showed up at court in Harlem to spread the word about this summer’s Red Bull 2on2 Revolution. And as you can see below, the scoring system works perfectly for his game. So if you’re looking to win $2,000 this summer, make sure you and your teammate signup in a city near you. There are still a few spots left for the first three stops: Boston (7/17), New York City (7/24) and Philadelphia (7/31). Don’t sleep!

In case you missed it before, here’s how it’s going to go down: For five (almost) consecutive weekends starting in mid-July, the Red Bull team will be taking over iconic playgrounds in major East Coast cities with all-day 2-on-2 basketball tournaments. 32 teams will battle it out in each city in a single-elimination format, with the winning squad taking home the cash and other prizes. The twist? New rules inspired by the way Red Bull athlete Rajon Rondo plays the game. Not only do you get points for baskets, but you also get points for dunks, blocks, steals, and making defenders fall down.

This is all you need to know. You gotta be over 18 (with no aspirations of playing college ball) and fill out the registration form. It’s 100% free to enter. GO HERE to download the registration form for the city tournament you’d like to enter, and e-mail the completed form back to us at REVOLUTION@DIMEMAG.COM or fax it to us at 212.564.9219. If you have any questions, call/text us at 347.316.1924.