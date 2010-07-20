Red Bull 2on2 Revolution: What the Road to $2,000 Looks Like

Some came for a chance to earn bragging rights in Boston. Others came for the chance to compete against the city’s premier playground talent. Everyone came hoping to leave $2,000 richer.

Once the whistles blew at the Back Bay Fens to start the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Tour in Beantown, it was on. When the dust settled, and after more than a little blood was spilled, Game Time was the only team left standing.

A few spots are still open for the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution when it hits Lincoln Playground in New York City this weekend (135th and 5th)!

Enter a team to play for $2,000 and other prizes from Power Balance, Skullcandy and Kicker! Download a registration form HERE, email us at REVOLUTION@DIMEMAG.COM or fax us at 212.564.9219.

After NYC, the Red Bull 2on2 Revolution Tour will hit the following cities:

Philadelphia – July 31 – Chew Playground (18th and Washington Avenue, South Philly)

Baltimore – August 7 – Cloverdale Park Basketball Courts

Washington, D.C. – August 21 – Barry Farms Rec Center