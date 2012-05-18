Red Bull King Of The Rock Airs On TV For The First Time Tomorrow

Think you have what it takes to a great one-on-one player? Then you should probably be watching CBS tomorrow when they air Red Bull King of the Rock at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. With Rajon Rondo hosting the event, 64 players from all over the world will fight for the title of best in the world on the same court that housed inmates 50 years ago: “The Rock” of Alcatraz Island.

“We’re looking for the best of the best on Alcatraz,” said Rondo. “This is one-on-one ball at its finest with every player working hard to take the crown.”

While the one-on-one tournament was first played on Alcatraz in 2010, tomorrow will mark the first time the footage is ever aired to a national audience. Games lasted five minutes and were subjected to regulation hoops rules and scoring (two and three pointers) while five fouls equaled an automatic loss. Kenny “The Innovator” Dobbs will also host a dunk competition at the halfway point of the tournament.

http://admin.brightcove.com/js/BrightcoveExperiences.jshttp://admin.brightcove.com/js/APIModules_all.jsbrightcove.createExperiences();

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.