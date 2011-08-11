Red Bull King Of The Rock Hits D.C. & Boston This Weekend!

You saw the TV spots during the NBA Finals, all of the sick teasers online, and now it’s finally here – the Red Bull King of the Rock tour is ready to take over D.C. and Boston this weekend. The best part is, whether you want to play and compete for prizes and a trip to run on Alcatraz Island or if you want to check out some great 1-on-1 basketball, you can be a part of this free event. This is what you need to know:

The D.C. King of the Rock qualifier is being held at Barry Farms at 1230 Sumner Road SE, while the Boston King of the Rock qualifier is being held at Smith Playground at 247 Western Avenue. Games are slated to start at 10 a.m.

For athletes, there is a cash prize for the winner. The winner and runner up will both get a trip to San Francisco in September to play for the ultimate championship on The Rock. All participants will receive a jersey and an exclusive t-shirt, so you’ve got nothing to lose.

The tournament is FREE to enter, but you just have to be there early to register and to claim your spot in the bracket. It’s a 64-player tournament that is first-come, first-served, so if you want to play, you better be there well before 9 a.m. because spots will be going quickly.

If you’re interested in playing, e-mail us at KOTR@dimemag.com and we can start your application process. Or call our special King of the Rock athlete line at 917.651.5414.

For more information, visit www.redbullusa.com/kingoftherock.

Will we see you there?

