Red Bull King of the Rock: Join the Ultimate 1-on-1 Tournament, Win $20,000!

Red Bull King of the Rock has become a staple of the summer basketball landscape, with one-on-one tournaments played out all over the world throughout the offseason. The survivors of each qualifier then head to the ultimate one-on-one tournament held under the lights in The Yard at Alcatraz. We’ve been there multiple times – it’s pretty sick.

And now that he has won back-to-back King of the Rock titles, Red Bull is scouring the world to find someone who can beat Baby Shaq in a one-on-one setting. A huge qualifier is coming this weekend to the great city of Dallas. Here’s what you need to know:

* The Red Bull King of the Rock Dallas Qualifier is Saturday, June 22nd at the Audi Garage at American Airlines Center (2500 Victory Avenue).

* If you want to play, we’d suggest that you get there well before the 9 a.m. start to in order to register to ensure your place in the field. The tourney is capped at 64 players, first come first served. (We can’t tell you how many times over the years that players don’t get spots in the field because they’re late to the game – don’t let that be you.)

And here’s what the majority of players are most interested in – the prizes. Here how it breaks out:

Various Qualifiers:

First place wins $1,000

Second place wins $250

Alcatraz Final

First place wins $20,000

Second place wins $1,000

Dunk contest winner wins $1,000

All of the other info you need can be found on the Red Bull King of the Rock site. CHECK IT OUT HERE.

http://admin.brightcove.com/js/BrightcoveExperiences.jshttp://admin.brightcove.com/js/APIModules_all.jsbrightcove.createExperiences();

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook