Red Bull King of the Rock: The East Coast is Representing on Alcatraz

After an entire summer of massive one-on-one tournament qualifiers all over the country, the field is almost set for the Red Bull King of the Rock finals on Alcatraz Island on September 22nd.

Every player who has battled his way to a shot at glory on The Rock has a story, but we wanted to focus on a handful of players that we personally saw up close at qualifiers on the East Coast. Here are some of the guys who will be representing:

Adrian Woodard

Philadelphia Winner

@G_netikali_Bles

Adrian Woodard is a rugged forward out of Newark, NJ. Standing at 6-4, he’s a truck coming at you in the lane. After falling just short at the New York City qualifier, Adrian was determined to punch his ticket to Alcatraz, and wasn’t going to let anything get in his way. At the Philadelphia qualifer, he continuously drove to the basket all day long, using his combination of size and speed to finish over the smaller defenders. Occasionally, he would body his opponent down in the paint, showing off his array of post-moves just for fun.

“I’m extremely excited to get the chance to compete in Alcatraz,” says Woodward, “but I’m not going to settle. I’m going to make sure I’m in the gym everyday getting in the best shape possible so I can win and put on for my city.”

Alcatraz better watch out because when it comes to one-on-one basketball, Adrian Woodward is a major problem.