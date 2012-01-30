Red Bull Launchpad: Where Great Ideas Battle. And One Takes Flight

#Red Bull #Blake Griffin
01.30.12 7 years ago

If you think you have the next big idea, Red Bull is presenting you with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

At Launchpad, Red Bull’s taking someone’s big idea and making it real. Why not make it yours? We’ve seen what they can do when they put their weight behind something – the sky’s the limit here.

Here’s all you have to do: Make a short video telling Red Bull about your big, never-seen-before idea. (Don’t show them â€“ tell them. They’re dying to make someone famous.) Your idea will then compete against other ideas for the chance to become real.

Visit the Launchpad site for complete details and to get a good idea of what they’re looking for to give yourself a headstart.

TOPICS#Red Bull#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINcontestGiveawayLaunchpadReal Storiesred bull

