Red Bull X-Mas Debut Commercial: “Blake Griffin Stand Alone”

As we see the Blake Griffin working out around Southern California, his voiceover informs the viewer his parents worked two jobs growing up. Despite millions of dollars in endorsements and a lucrative NBA contract, Griffin still wants to work as hard as they did when they raised him. That’s the foundation of Griffin’s new commercial for Red Bull: “Blake Griffin Stand Alone.”

Blake tells us two important messages in this new commercial. The first, we already mentioned, with Blake telling us, “My parents worked two jobs and never complained. That’s the type of person I want to be.” Then Blake’s coach at Oklahoma, Jeff Capel, tells him, “You have to fall in love with the process of becoming great.”

We can’t think of a better pair of Christmas Day messages than the two Blake tells us in his new Red Bull ad:

