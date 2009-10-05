Redd, Al Jefferson back on the court; sadly, so are the Knicks

The Knicks rolled out what might be the worst NBA starting lineup you’ll see all year (Chris Duhon, Larry Hughes, Jared Jeffries, Al Harrington, David Lee), but they still managed to beat the Nets in yesterday’s preseason opener for both teams because, frankly, the Nets also have high potential to stink. Harrington led NY with 23 points, Lee had 20 and nine boards, and Wilson Chandler came off the bench for 21 points. Chandler is expected to take over that starting SG spot soon enough, but he’s been a little banged up in training camp … Nate Robinson was curiously quiet, coming off the bench for 17 minutes and scoring six points. Granted, it’s still preseason, but considering he’s is in a contract year and just knowing how he plays, Robinson could be one of the League’s most prolific gunners when the games start to count … Chris Douglas-Roberts led NJ with 21 points as the starting two-guard, while Brook Lopez scored 19 and Devin Harris put up 14 points and four assists … The respective Lottery picks saw varying degrees of struggle in this one: Terrence Williams shot 4-for-13 to finish with 11 points and seven boards, and Jordan Hill went 1-for-8 to get five points and four boards. T-Will has been getting nothing but great reviews all summer, but everything we’ve heard about Hill says he’s having a hard time. Of the Top-10 picks in the Draft not named Ricky Rubio, Hill and Hasheem Thabeet look most likely to go bust … Thankfully for the Bucks and anyone interested in them not being awful, Michael Redd was on the court for their preseason opener. Redd only played 16 minutes (7 pts, 2-4 FG) in a loss to Minnesota, but he looked healthy. Al Jefferson (14 pts) and his rehabbing knee were also on the court, and Andrew Bogut (back) made an uneventful 9-minute cameo … Jonny Flynn started over Ramon Sessions and had a stat line that was very Kevin Martin-ish, scoring all 14 of his points at the line (14-15 FT) to go with seven assists. Rookie counterpart Brandon Jennings posted 14 points and five dimes while coming off the bench behind Luke Ridnour … Kevin Love said he wants a bigger role in the Wolves’ offense this year, and made a strong case by posting 17 points and 13 boards. If Wayne Ellington wants a bigger role, he needs to do better than 1-for-6 shooting. On pure scoring ability alone, Ellington should be pushing Corey Brewer for that SG spot … The Warriors knocked off the Clippers, getting 21 points from Anthony Morrow (four threes), 19 and 10 boards from Kelenna Azubuike, and 18 from Corey Maggette. Azubuike got the start alongside Monta Ellis (8 pts, 12 mins) in the backcourt, while Stephen Curry had five points (2-10 FG), nine assists and five steals off the bench … DeAndre Jordan posted 22 points and 10 rebounds for L.A., and Eric Gordon scored 19. Blake Griffin (knee) didn’t play … Monday’s NBA schedule has two games: Heat at Pistons, and Magic at Mavericks — otherwise known as The Polish Hammer Bowl. (Actually, Marcin Gortat said in a recent interview that he’d rather be called “The Polish Machine.” Whatever, man.) If the Dallas/Orlando game were in the regular season, it’d be interesting to see how Stan Van Gundy and Rick Carlisle play the matchup game with non-traditional forwards like Rashard Lewis, Dirk Nowitzki and Shawn Marion, and guard/forward hybrids like Vince Carter and Josh Howard … Michael Beasley is going to start at SF in the Heat/Pistons game, the first step in his winning the job from James Jones. You know if Beasley’s summer had been quiet, this wouldn’t even be a competition, but he needs to prove himself that he’s reliable … After suffering a mild concussion in the Bulls/Pacers game over the weekend, Tyrus Thomas was back at practice looking like everything was OK … The other day we were talking about the 2016 Olympics being award to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and mentioned some of the NBA’s current Brazilian players and their likelihood of playing. At the time we forgot about Nene — kind of an “out of sight, out of mind” thing since he didn’t play with Brazl in this summer’s FIBA Americas tourney. However, in an interview with FanHouse, Nene said he won’t even be playing ball by the time 2016 comes around. “In seven years, I’m retired in seven years,” Nene said … We’re out like The Polish Machine …