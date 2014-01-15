Reebok Classic Announces Return Of Glenn Robinson’s “The Rail”

01.15.14 5 years ago

Reebok Classic is connecting on just about every one of their recent re-releases, and today, they officially announced they’ll be bringing back Glenn Robinson‘s “The Rail” on January 31. Coming back in the original black/extreme purple/darkest olive colorway, the sneaker was a hit nearly 20 years ago and epitomized the Big Dog’s silky jumper and rugged style of play.

On Friday, the last day of the month, it’ll return for $100 at key retailers like Villa, Shiekh, DTLR, Jimmy Jazz, Shoe Palace and reebok.com. Check the images and stay tuned for more updates.

