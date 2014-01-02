Reebok Classic Announces Return Of Iconic Kamikaze I

The return of the legendary Reebok Kamikaze II was one of last year’s best sneaker moments, and Reebok Classic connected on just about every colorway released. Now, their embrace of their history is going even deeper by announcing the iconic Kamikaze I will be releasing on January 17.
One of Shawn Kemp‘s greatest sneakers, release in 1994, the Kamikaze I will be returning in the OG colors at key retailers including Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz and reebok.com for $115. Stay tuned with Dime for more info as it emerges.
What colorways do you want to see come back?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
My favourite player of all time is Shawn Kemp, but can someone please explain the obsession with this ugly shoe?
you the ugly one, stfu
Your trolling is always appreciated Lawanda
and your uneducated comments on Shawn Kemp’s shoes are not
Then educate me Lawanda. My original post actually asked for someone to explain to my dumb a$$ the affinity for the shoe. So either enlighten me, or limit your trolling to things you understand.