Reebok Classic Announces Return Of Iconic Kamikaze I

#Style – Kicks and Gear
01.02.14 5 years ago 5 Comments

The return of the legendary Reebok Kamikaze II was one of last year’s best sneaker moments, and Reebok Classic connected on just about every colorway released. Now, their embrace of their history is going even deeper by announcing the iconic Kamikaze I will be releasing on January 17.

One of Shawn Kemp‘s greatest sneakers, release in 1994, the Kamikaze I will be returning in the OG colors at key retailers including Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz and reebok.com for $115. Stay tuned with Dime for more info as it emerges.

What colorways do you want to see come back?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSKamikaze IREEBOKReebok ClassicReebok ClassicsReebok Kamikaze ISHAWN KEMPStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP