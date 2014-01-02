Reebok Classic Announces Return Of Iconic Kamikaze I

The return of the legendary Reebok Kamikaze II was one of last year’s best sneaker moments, and Reebok Classic connected on just about every colorway released. Now, their embrace of their history is going even deeper by announcing the iconic Kamikaze I will be releasing on January 17.

One of Shawn Kemp‘s greatest sneakers, release in 1994, the Kamikaze I will be returning in the OG colors at key retailers including Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz and reebok.com for $115. Stay tuned with Dime for more info as it emerges.

What colorways do you want to see come back?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.