Reebok Classic Introduces Kamikaze II “Breast Cancer Awareness” Colorway

09.22.14 4 years ago

Reebok Classic delivers up an early look at the sneakers new Suns guard Isaiah Thomas will be rocking when he steps back on the court for his new team in October. The Reebok Classic Kamikaze II silhouette is back in an all-new colorway celebrating breast cancer awareness.

The Kamikaze II Mid can been seen on the feet of players on the court and off, but now it’s getting a tight makeover in support of a great cause. Its famous zigzag design adds hints of pink and grey for the “Breast Cancer Awareness” colorway.

Limited pairs of the pink/grey Kamikaze II will hit stores on Friday, October 3rd at Finish Line, Jimmy Jazz, Champs, Eastbay, DTLR, Shoe City, Reebok.com for $110 for Men’s Adult sizing. Grade school sizes will retail at $85 and Pre-school sizing will retail for $50.

A portion of the proceeds for every pair sold will be donated to the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade. Reebok will donate a minimum of $300,000 through pink ribbon product sales to support access to care and to help find a cure for breast cancer.

