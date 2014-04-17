Reebok Classic Introduces San Antonio-Inspired Colorway Of The Rail

#Style – Kicks and Gear
04.17.14 4 years ago

Today, Reebok Classic introduced a San Antonio-inspired colorway of the infamous Rail, which will drop on April 25. Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson played just nine games with the Spurs during his final season in the NBA, but still, this colorway of the sneaker he made famous is dope, sporting a gray nubuck base with teal and pink paneling.

Limited pairs will be available at key retailers Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz, DTLR, Villa, Reebok.com for $100 while grade school pairs will be available at key retailers Finish Line, Champs, Eastbay, Shoe City for $85. Stay tuned for more info.

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSREEBOKReebok "The Rail"Reebok ClassicReebok ClassicsStyle - Kicks and GearThe Rail

