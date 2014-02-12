Reebok Classic To Launch The “Hip Hop Appreciation”

#Style – Kicks and Gear
02.12.14 4 years ago
Reebok Classic has already impressed with a callback to the classic Glenn Robinson staple, “The Rail” to start the year, and in October they unveiled the Q96. Now Reebok is combining the obvious influence of hip hop on fashion and basketball with hip-hop infused Reebok classics.

When hip hop bustled up from the streets of New York behind the DJ triumvirate of Afrika Bambaataa, DJ Kool Herc and Grandmaster Flash, it represented a wholly unique take on music, style and culture. That style hasn’t abated, as many predicted it would during its inchoate period, but has since flourished beyond any expectations. The groundbreaking style that resulted as a result of the beats and rhymes of hip hop, represents Reebok’s latest colorway foray for the Q96 and The Rail.

Paying homage to some of the most classic hip hop albums in its history, the Q96 black/red/green colorway is available now at Jimmy Jazz, City Gear, and Expressions for $115, and the Rail royal/black/green/red will release at DTLR, Shiekh, Expressions, Eblens, DK Foot and Casual, and reebok.com on 2/14 for $100.

Click for more pics of the hip hop appreciation pack…

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSREEBOKReebok "The Rail"Reebok ClassicStyle - Kicks and GearThe Rail

