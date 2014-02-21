Reebok Classic To Launch The Kamikaze I In Black/Red

02.21.14 4 years ago
Today, Reebok Classic officially unveiled another upcoming colorway of the legendary Kamikaze I. Dropping on March 7 in limited quantities at key retailers Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz, DTLR, Shiekh, and Reebok.com for $115, the Black/Red colorway is already a hit among Reebok’s extended family.

French Montana was rocking them earlier this week in Las Vegas at “The Retro Shop” launch at Agenda Trade Show. “The Retro Shop” was an ode to the latest commercials starring Shaq, Shawn Kemp and Lil’ Duval, and actually featured a real barbershop where walk-ins could get a fresh cut. Everyone from Swizz Beatz, Rick Ross, Cam’ron, French Montana, Travi$ Scott to Kid Ink stopped by and chilled, while DJ Drama was spinning.

Check out the images below for a closer look.

Hit page 2 for more images from Las Vegas…

