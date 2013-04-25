Reebok Classic Pump Twilight Zone “Knicks” Colorway

For New York Knicks fans, this has been one of their best years in a long time. Finally, they have something to be proud of. To help commemorate one of their best seasons of the new century, Reebok Classics is releasing a Knicks-themed colorway of the Pump Twilight Zone, which was made famous by Dominique Wilkins.

This ’90s throwback is the favorite custom retro model of Swizz Beatz, Reebok’s creative director. The Pump Twilight Zone will be releasing on May 3 at Finish Line and Reebok.com for $125.

