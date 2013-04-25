Reebok Classic Pump Twilight Zone “Knicks” Colorway

#Style – Kicks and Gear
04.25.13 5 years ago

For New York Knicks fans, this has been one of their best years in a long time. Finally, they have something to be proud of. To help commemorate one of their best seasons of the new century, Reebok Classics is releasing a Knicks-themed colorway of the Pump Twilight Zone, which was made famous by Dominique Wilkins.

This ’90s throwback is the favorite custom retro model of Swizz Beatz, Reebok’s creative director. The Pump Twilight Zone will be releasing on May 3 at Finish Line and Reebok.com for $125.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSPump Twilight ZoneREEBOKReebok ClassicsReebok Classics "Pump Twilight Zone"Reebok Classics Pump Twilight Zone "Knicks"Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP