Introducing Reebok Classic Question Mid “First Ballot”

The last time Reebok Classics unveiled a Allen Iverson-inspired Question Mid it was when graffiti artist Stash offered his own take. Now the AI classic is back with the Reebok Question Mid “First Ballot” releasing in just two weeks.

On Friday, August 15th, the Adult sizing will be available for $124.99 at retailers including Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz, Eastbay, Footaction, Shiekh and Reebok.com.

The Kids sizing will be available for $94.99 at retailers including Champs, Jimmy Jazz, Kids Foot Locker, Eastbay and DTLR.

What do you think?

