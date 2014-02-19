Reebok Classic Releases Episode 2 Of “The Retro Shop” With Shaq & Shawn Kemp

Reebok Classic already released the classic original black/extreme purple/darkest olive Glenn Robinson colorway for “The Rail.” After Shaq starred in episode 1 for the “LSU” colorway of the Shaq Attaq, now he’s starring with Shawn Kemp, Lil Duval and DJ Drama in episode 2, featuring the new black, white and stadium red colorway of Reebok’s “The Rail.”

You better know the history of the Big Dog, Glenn Robinson, or Shaq is liable to chase you out of the barbershop barking like a mad man.

Reebok Classic’s The Rail OG black/white/stadium red will be released on February 28th, and can be found at retailers including Foot Locker, Champs, Jimmy Jazz, DTLR, and Villa for $99.99.

