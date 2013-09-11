Reebok Classic Releases Question Mid Black/Purple Colorway For The Ladies

#Style – Kicks and Gear
09.11.13 5 years ago

Reebok Classic, for the first time this year, is introducing a famous retro model for the ladies: the black/purple Question Mid.

The classics feature the signature hexalite cushioning and ghillie lacing found on Allen Iverson‘s original model. This latest release for the ladies includes a black premium leather upper and metallic purple faux-snake overlays in the toe box and heel.

Limited pairs of the Reebok Classic Question Mid black/purple are available now at Jimmy Jazz, Finish Line, Kids Foot Locker and Reebok.com for $90.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSREEBOKReebok ClassicReebok Question MidReebok The Question MidStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP