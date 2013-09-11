Reebok Classic Releases Question Mid Black/Purple Colorway For The Ladies

Reebok Classic, for the first time this year, is introducing a famous retro model for the ladies: the black/purple Question Mid.

The classics feature the signature hexalite cushioning and ghillie lacing found on Allen Iverson‘s original model. This latest release for the ladies includes a black premium leather upper and metallic purple faux-snake overlays in the toe box and heel.

Limited pairs of the Reebok Classic Question Mid black/purple are available now at Jimmy Jazz, Finish Line, Kids Foot Locker and Reebok.com for $90.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.