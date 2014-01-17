Reebok Classic Releasing Kamikaze I OG Today

The Reebok shoe that launched Shawn Kemp‘s popularity into the stratosphere is being re-released by Reebok Classics today. The Reebok Kamikaze OG I is coming out again today, and if you want to cop a pair, make sure to check out Kemp’s surprise appearance at an alumni game, and Rick Ross rocking the OG kicks during a recent appearance in Las Vegas. The “Laced Legends” are a must have for any sneaker aficionados.
Today Reebok Classic is bringing back the Kamikaze I at key retailers including Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz and reebok.com for $115 (adult sizing) and $90 (grade school sizing).
Keep reading to see Shawn Kemp‘s surprise appearance in an alumni game and Rick Ross rocking them in his new video.
Join The Discussion: Log In With