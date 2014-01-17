Reebok Classic Releasing Kamikaze I OG Today

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Rick Ross
01.17.14 5 years ago
The Reebok shoe that launched Shawn Kemp‘s popularity into the stratosphere is being re-released by Reebok Classics today. The Reebok Kamikaze OG I is coming out again today, and if you want to cop a pair, make sure to check out Kemp’s surprise appearance at an alumni game, and Rick Ross rocking the OG kicks during a recent appearance in Las Vegas. The “Laced Legends” are a must have for any sneaker aficionados.

Today Reebok Classic is bringing back the Kamikaze I at key retailers including Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz and reebok.com for $115 (adult sizing) and $90 (grade school sizing).

Keep reading to see Shawn Kemp‘s surprise appearance in an alumni game and Rick Ross rocking them in his new video.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Rick Ross
TAGSREEBOKReebok ClassicReebok Classic Kamikaze I OGRick RossSHAWN KEMPStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP